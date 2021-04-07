Was there any chance of trying to come back early?

No. It was a thought. If it was a clean break or a hairline fracture, maybe, but when the doctor got in there Monday morning, he was like 'It’s bad.' A week and a half later I went to a doctor, and I was not expecting to be able to race, but I wanted him to tell me what he thought. He just tapped on it, not hard, and it hurt. And he was like 'Yeah, and you want to go race?' I was like, 'Okay.' I just needed him to tell me that. Then, with the schedule, I would have only had a week to come back for the next three races. Even if you can somehow get back in two weeks, I would have missed three races, and I already missed that night [at Houston]. That’s what I was processing in my brain as a walked off the track. Just like, 'Come on. No. So…I guess we’ll just how to see how we do outdoors.

You mentioned having doubts creep in. I think you have this aura of extreme confidence in yourself. But I remember what you said when you were coming back from the ACL last year—it wasn’t immediate to get back to that old level.

Yeah, you can be confident, but it’s hard to be assured you can do it again until you actually do it—until you actually do win a race again. We saw that when Cooper Webb won the championship in 2019. He won early in the season, Anaheim 2 I think, and it was like 'Okay. It’s game on now.' You need to get that result you’re looking for. You’re waiting until you get that point. I was happy with the podium at the first Houston this year, and I would have been on the podium at the second race if I didn’t take [RJ] Hampshire and myself out. I could have left the second race as the points leader, but it still would have been like, 'I need that win. I want that win.' You have to get that result, and each race that goes by where you don’t, it's just weighing on yourself.

Good example, Cooper Webb. He had two bad years in the 450 class but I had asked him if he ever gave up hope, and he said he would always go back to the USGP in Charlotte, which you happened to be in, where he was able to beat Jeffrey Herlings. He said he knew if he could beat Herlings, he must have something special. That gave him hope. Do you have a situation like that, that keeps you going in the low times?

Yeah, even just that 2019 year. I only lost one race until I tore my ACL. I know I can be that guy. I was so confident. I remember at Indy I went down in the first turn in the heat race and I had a bad gate pick for the main. I picked a gate with a terrible rut. My team was like, 'Don’t pick that gate. It was left there for a reason.' And I was like 'Chill, guys. I got it.' Holeshot. Won. But that level of confidence and that I’m the man feeling, it was showing that year. Or Salt Lake last year, I was able to beat [Dylan] Ferrandis straight up, I even passed him in the second one. That was the best race of my life, basically. So I know I can do that. I guess that’s how we work.