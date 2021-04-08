This led to the inevitable question of Stanton, now armed with extra confidence, against Johnson. The world never got to see the answer, because Johnson got landed on the next weekend. From there, Stanton rolled to a three-race supercross win streak and a relatively easy roll to the 1989 Supercross Championship.

“I would have believed there was a zero percent chance of being the supercross champion at the end of ’89!” laughs Stanton today. Before the season, he had but one career podium in supercross, and that was the ’87 Daytona mudder.

“Could I have believed I would have been second or third in it, after those first five races? Absolutely. And then we all know what happened after Atlanta, unfortunately [with Johnson’s injury]. It was great for American Honda. They brought somebody new in, they put him with the best guy, and it worked out. Really, American Honda is the hero in the whole situation. Dave Arnold hired me and it worked phenomenally for them.”

Today, teammates training with each other is commonplace. It was a new concept back then, and RJ was the innovator.

“He offered!” said Stanton. “I wasn’t rolling in the money at that point, I wasn’t ready to go buy a house in California at that time. So Rick said, 'Hey, come live at my house for a few months during the off-season.' I got to ride with the best during the off-season, and I say this all the time: if you want to be the best, you need to learn from the best people.

“What I learned from Ricky more than anything was quality over quantity,” continues Stanton. “You could go out, ride your bike five or six laps and then pull off. What I learned from him early on was you get out early, you get in your laps early on, and you move onto the next thing. Our goal was to always be done by 2 p.m. in the afternoon. You get family time and you’ve got other things to do, or more training. So it was great to learn from someone who had put all the pieces of the puzzle together already. It was multiple things. Learning the technique by putting in your laps. Yeah, I had the training down, but it went to another level, he had a trainer out there he was working with and that helped a lot.

“It was the start of what is going on now. Ricky had a friend who owned land down by the Mexico border, and he let Ricky build a supercross track. So he had his own private supercross track in 1989. No one else rode on it and no one else knew about it. John Savitsky of Stadium Dirt Designs built it, and it was tucked up into the mountains. It was an awesome track and the two of us were the only ones that rode on it. That right there was kind of the start of the whole training facility thing.”