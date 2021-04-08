Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.

Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT

Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.

Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Gardner will miss the rest of the season due to a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis. Earlier this week he told us he’s got roughly a month left of recovery time.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT

Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season.

Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Martin had an MRI on his left wrist, which revealed a fractured carpal bone. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Martin is out for the remainder of supercross after dislocating his left shoulder at Orlando 2.

Stilez Robertson – FOOT | IN

Comment: Robertson sustained an ankle injury at Arlington 2. He’ll be back in action in Atlanta.

Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Schwartz will return to racing after missing the Arlington leg of supercross with minor injuries.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith crashed in Arlington and dislocated his shoulder. He’s out for the rest of supercross.