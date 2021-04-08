Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.
450SX
Benny Bloss – FOOT | IN
Comment: Bloss will return to racing this weekend after sustaining a foot injury at Arlington 2.
Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Bogle has been dealing with an AC separation. He’ll ride this week to determine how he feels, but right now the plan is for him to race.
Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT
Comment: Brayton will miss the rest of the season with a broken right hand and broken left wrist after going over the bars at Arlington 2.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season due to a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.
Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Enticknap is back after suffering a broken collarbone at Orlando 2.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan is healing up after a crash at Daytona resulted in a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries sustained at Daytona. He’s out for season.
Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT
Comment: McElrath will miss the rest of the season with a strained back.
Marvin Musquin – HEAD, ARM | TBD
Comment: Musquin bowed out of the main after hurting his wrist at Arlington 3. At time of posting Red Bull KTM hadn’t responded to our inquiries on Musquin’s status for Atlanta 1.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne had hoped to return to racing in Atlanta after suffering a back injury before Orlando 2, but has now elected to sit out the remainder of supercross to focus on preparing for his title defense in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli sustained a concussion and AC separation in Daytona. He’d hoped to return for Atlanta but he still isn’t quite ready.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: A broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs suffered during qualifying at Indy 3 will keep Stephenson out of action for the rest of supercross.
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix is out for Atlanta due to a back injury. There is no timetable on his return.
Pierce Brown – HAND | IN
Comment: Brown had surgery after breaking his hand at Arlington 1. However, he’s still going to try to race this weekend.
Sean Cantrell – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: After breaking his collarbone in Orlando at the season opener, Cantrell is expected to make his return to racing this weekend in Atlanta.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Carroll is out for the season after sustaining a broken sternum, foot, and a pair of ribs.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo is out for the rest of the season due to a hand injury. He’s had surgery and is in the recovery process.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown was set to return to racing in Atlanta, but a crash during practice during the week will keep him out of action.
Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner will miss the rest of the season due to a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis. Earlier this week he told us he’s got roughly a month left of recovery time.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season.
Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin had an MRI on his left wrist, which revealed a fractured carpal bone. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin is out for the remainder of supercross after dislocating his left shoulder at Orlando 2.
Stilez Robertson – FOOT | IN
Comment: Robertson sustained an ankle injury at Arlington 2. He’ll be back in action in Atlanta.
Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Schwartz will return to racing after missing the Arlington leg of supercross with minor injuries.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Smith crashed in Arlington and dislocated his shoulder. He’s out for the rest of supercross.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston but is back on the bike. However, he is out for the remainder of supercross as he shifts his focus to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He is out for the remainder of supercross as he hopes to be fully prepared for the Pro Motocross opener May 29.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short– BANGED UP
Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. The rookie is back on the bike but team manager Ian Harrison said Vohland will not race any of the remaining supercross rounds as he prepares for his Pro Motocross debut.
Dylan Woodcock – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.