In terms of a storyline for this movie, how difficult was it compared to other things you’ve done before? Was it challenging having to navigate all the COVID-19 protocols? How much different was the storyline and building that out than just following the series, where you’re trying to broadly cover the sport?

Well, I think that this was actually a lot easier, because it was pretty simple. KTM wanted to do something to grow the sport of motorcycles and I want to do stories about leadership. I think that KTM made this project very easy for me because all I really needed to do was turn the camera on and show what this company is doing. They want to sell motorcycles. They want to grow the sport. And to me, that became a very easy subject. I mean, there’s a lifetime of stories right here that I could just tell within these walls. I think it just came so natural. When everyone else is pulling back during a pandemic, there’s a manufacturer that’s moving forward and I thought, “Well that’s an inspiring story.” It’s a David vs. Goliath kind of thing. That motivated me. If I need motivation these days, there needs to be a purpose, you know? Because I just can’t go out and tell another story about a motorcycle race. There has to be something behind it, some sort of movement or some sort of motivation to make me want to go and do it again.

We heard a lot of comparisons to On Any Sunday with The Year of Jubilee with it being 50 years on. Is that generally speaking, kind of the response you’re hoping to get from this film? Just a lot of people reacting to it the way the did with On Any Sunday. This urge to go out and ride and be a part of the community that hadn’t been seen before that film came out and then obviously, a huge surge after that. Is that how you’re feeling with this?

Yeah, I think I need to not think about the actual motocross community and audience. I need to think about people outside of the sport that don’t even know what a motorcycle is. So, I’m hoping that they look at some of the Loretta Lynn’s footage and look at these little E-mini motorcycles and they understand how easy it is to get into he sport. I think it’s important to show that families go out and enjoy this together, and the father and the son and everyone can do this together. And if you see the scene of Maximus [Vohland] pulling out of his garage and going up into the hills, I mean, that’s what they used to do in On Any Sunday. Everyone in Southern California had a motorcycle it looked like. It seemed like it at least. They would go ride with their friends in the hills and that’s such a beautiful thing that doesn’t happen so much anymore. And KTM testing and developing these E-bikes, and you have one that the dad can ride and one that the little kid can ride, they can go out and do this together after school. I mean, that’s what I want to promote.

Watch the trailer for The Year of Jubilee below: