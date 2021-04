Obviously, your mindset is… you want growth in the sport. You want more people to see it, more people to learn about it. Being a part of this for 20 years and trying to tell a story about the sport, what have you seen that’s changed the most about this past year?

I just needed to change my focus and make sure that I’m aligning myself with companies and creating partnerships with people that believe in the same thing I believe in. A lot of the brands I’ve worked with in the past, motorcycles aren’t the only thing that they’re into. If I think that this sport is going in the wrong direction, there’s only a few companies that would look at that as a red flag and say, “Hey, something needs to be done.” So, working directly with the manufacturers just seemed like what I want to do from now on. Work directly with the people that have to go sell motorcycles. So, that’s why I came here and asked for a job and here we are.

Now this is a little bit of an off the wall question, but we’ve seen with Drive to Survive, NetFlix’s success of building an audience towards Formula 1. What sort of barriers to entry are there with trying to get a series like what you create, which is kind of a similar dynamic and vibe of getting behind the scenes of the sport, onto a platform like that to maybe get more of an audience?

You know F1 is huge, sexy, celebrities. There’s multi-millions of dollars that go into that sport. It’s worldwide. It’s four wheels. I just think that we’re at a little bit of a disadvantage because of being on motorcycles. The riders put the helmets on and a lot of time when you’re showing somebody a race, they don’t really know what’s going on. The way that they cover F1 with the communication, you get to understand the back story and you get to understand why this is important and why that is important. I think the industry needs to allow that kind of access. When you see the stories that are going on (in Formula 1), like if the engine is crap, they’re talking crap about the engine. If there’s a controversy with this owner or that owner, they’re talking about that. They are letting the audience inside to the good and the bad of F1 and I think that’s probably what is the most attractive thing. I am not sure if the motocross industry would allow that. Now, they should. Because if we all come together and we could create a project like that, the sport will grow. More people will want to know about it and then they’ll realize, “Hey, we can’t go out on an F1 track, but I can buy a motorcycle and go out on a track or a trail.” I think that you have to be able to show an audience that it’s more about who they are as a person and I think that F1 does a great job doing that. It looks like they came together and went, “Okay. Let’s give everyone all access, show them what it’s really like, let’s not sugar coat anything,” and it’s successful.