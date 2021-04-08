As the homestretch of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship begins this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, riders on the injured list currently are now making the decision to forego the remaining rounds of supercross to be fully prepared for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With just five rounds of racing left in four weeks’ time, the limited amount of time to be ready to race any of the remaining rounds is now slim and four riders were announced this week to be changing their focus to motocross.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, who suffered a broken collarbone at the Orlando 1 Supercross, took to social media yesterday to announce his intentions to skip the rest of supercross. Cianciarulo had broken his collarbone last year in Arlington and had a plate in his shoulder already when he crashed in Orlando this year and broke his collarbone just inside of where the plate already was. As such, he had to undergo surgery again to take the old plate off and move it to the new fracture. Cianciarulo does say he is properly healing and will get back on the bike this week but will unfortunately not make it back for supercross.

“It breaks my heart to say it,” said Cianciarulo. “I’m not going to be able to get back for the remaining supercross rounds. It really, really sucks. I’m a positive guy, you guys know me as a positive guy, but super tough to wrap my head around not being out there.”