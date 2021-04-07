Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Sat Apr 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #192 – Final 5 Rounds Preview

April 7, 2021 11:15am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #192 – Final 5 Rounds Preview

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair, "Tool Man" Dan Colvin, and Producer Joe preview the remaining five rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine

The May 2021 Issue

Inside the May issue: Close finishes and a deep field: AMA Supercross might be closer than ever in 2021. The years 1979 through 1986 truly represented a golden era of AMA racing. Jo Shimoda hopes to achieve unprecedented success for Japanese racers in AMA Supercross. And is Suzuki really pulling away from motocross altogether?

