Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Sat Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Track Crew Members Wanted for 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

April 7, 2021 11:05am | by:
Track Crew Members Wanted for 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is looking for track crew members for the entire 2021 outdoor national tour. Applicants should be hard-working individuals with a strong passion for the sport. This is a great way to get your start in the motocross industry!

For more Information, please email Gear Services' John Ayers Jr. at Ayers@gear.mx with your resumé and a brief background of your motocross experience, either working in the field or riding. CDL-holding applicants are welcome to apply as well.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now