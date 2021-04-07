Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Honda Announces Recall of 2021 CRF450R

April 7, 2021 1:05pm | by:
Honda Announces Recall of 2021 CRF450R

Torrance, California—Honda is issuing a Recall Notice on certain 2021 CRF450R motorcycles to replace the drive chain. It is possible the drive chain can break, increasing the risk of crash or injury.

Owners should contact a certified Honda Powersports dealer to learn if their motorcycle is affected, and for further instructions on having their drive chain replaced.

For additional information and assistance locating an authorized Honda Powersports dealer, call Honda Powersports Customer Support at 866-784-1870, or use the “find a dealer” option on www.powersports.honda.com.

