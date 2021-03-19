My Hot Take (DC)

And speaking of laughing out loud, I do want to weigh in here briefly on “RutledgeGate.” Rutledge Wood is the man NBC Sports likes to bring in for an outsider’s inside look at supercross. He’s an offbeat sideline reporter who tries to suss out the little nuances of the series, some of its hidden working parts, and introduce a different set of eyes and ears to the proceedings in hopes of offering a different take. I enjoy his reports because I come for the Kenny Mayne/Keith Olbermann school of SportsCenter-style reporting. And I have had the chance to do that kind of reporting myself, as I was the ABC/ESPN sideline reporter for the better part of a decade, and I know what the networks ask of people commentating on the race: Don’t get into the weeds explaining technical little things, you’ll lose much of the audience, even though that’s what the core fans want to hear, but they aren’t really going anywhere, so let’s try to talk to the new fans as well….

Seriously. I remember being on the floor of Angel Stadium at Anaheim, in the middle of an epic Ricky Carmichael-versus-Travis Pastrana (or maybe Chad Reed) deal, and having the director tell me through my headset that I immediately had to go to the podium to do a quick late-race interview with Charlie’s Angels—all three of them at once, because Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu were there to promote their upcoming film. We were running out of time in a very close race, but this was what they wanted. Turned out two of the three Angels had maybe had a little too much to drink and really didn’t want to talk on live TV, but they had questions for me about little things: How can you tell who’s actually winning? How fast can these motorcycles go on the freeway? Where can I cross the track to go potty? It would have made for riveting TV, I’m sure. But that’s what the networks want for the mainstream every now and then—three thirsty Angels sprinkled in with a report on whether it’s better to blitz or jump through the whoops, and why exactly are the bars so low on Ricky’s CR250 anyway?

Rutledge Wood’s man-off-the-streets style has been a popular form of MX/SX pit reporting ever since Bruce Jenner—yes, the future Miss Caitlyn—was sent out onto the Carlsbad USGP infield to mispronounce Heikki Mikkola’s name while stunning in a yellow ABC’sWide World of Sports polo shirt. Rutledge’s approach may not be everyone’s favorite style of SX reporting, but I really don’t see anything wrong with it, nor apparently does Ricky, Daniel Blair, Weege, or anyone else who’s ever had a producer/director yell into his headset, “Show me that pit board and then find me Ellie Reed!”

The particular hate Rutledge is getting—especially after his appearance on the PulpMX Show with Steve Matthes and special guest cohost David “Al Bundy” Vuillemin and all that entailed—has been more embarrassing for our sport than anything Wood actually said or did, and really anything any TV pit reporter has ever said or did, and that includes dumping a handful of rocks in front of Justin Barcia’s gate just before the card turned sideways. You may think supercross deserves better, but when some of us act like this … well, maybe we don’t. Not liking a TV reporter is not the end of the world, so let’s not take it so seriously that we run off every other sport’s crossover interest because we’re apparently allergic to plaid shirts. I agree, Rutledge Wood is no Daniel Blair, but then again, he’s no Jamie Bestwick either.

RICKY AND THE RUT (Matthes)

Fun PulpMX Show this past Monday night. As DC said, we had David Vuillemin come in-studio for the first time in almost three years to co-host with us, talk some Arlington 1 & 2 and more. Le Cobra has been working with Dylan Ferrandis the past couple of years, plus he was a great racer in his day. He's also pretty opinionated, which is awesome and why we love DV, right?

First up we had Ricky Carmichael on to talk about the races and his work in the TV booth. RC and I didn't speak for a long time, but we buried our beef at SLC last SX season and it's been refreshing on my end to have conversations with him now and then. Who knew? LOL. Anyways, Ricky came on and was talking about Webb and Roczen and all was going well when he flipped the tables on me a bit. He wanted to explain the GOAT nickname to me that was brought up in this Jeremy McGrath interview I did. RC explained that it wasn't his choice to be called that and went into that a bit with me. Look, even though RC and I are better now, my assertion has always been that he can't be the GOAT of the sport because SX & MX are both equally important in our sport (as opposed to, say, AX) and he isn't even close to MC's win mark of 72. I could be wrong—it's just my opinion and it makes for great bench racing, which is what we all love, right? RC was cool about it, but he just wanted to explain the origins of the name—Matt Walker came up with it—and all that.

Then DV got into it with his opinion that RC is the GOAT and that Ricky needs to act like that more on the TV broadcast, which Ricky disagreed with a bit. It made for compelling (internet) radio for sure. Have a listen to RC's interview here, and yeah, we get disconnected right at the end and had to move onto our next guest.

Speaking of our next guest, it was NBC's Rutledge Wood, who's got a couple of popular shows on Netflix, plus he's a big gearhead and does stuff on NASCAR, NHL, whatever NBC wants to do with him. He's dropped in a couple of SXs this year, to mixed reviews, depending on how serious and technical and deep you want your sideline reporting to be. I wanted to have him on to talk about what he thinks about the sport, if he rides (he does), his Floor is Lava Netflix show, and more.

But that didn't really happen, because it turns out DV is one of those guys who liked his sideline reporting to be serious and technical and deep and all of the things that Rutledge is not. Le Cobra wasn't happy with his work on TV, and Rutledge wanted to defend his work and speak to some of the hate he gets for coming on the show. Am I fan of everything he's done on the show? No, but that's not all on him—he's doing what he's told. I do know he's got a big following on social media and he's doing the kind of stuff that I once did on my Bottom Line show, so I get it, you know? But yeah, Vuillemin was NOT a fan, and you can watch the sometimes-awkward interview here