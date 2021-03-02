Yeah, second or third.

These are different guys instead of same guys all the time.

Individual guys.

It’s got to be the same, like 22, 25?

It’s 23. We established who got second to you. How many times did LaRocco get on the podium total with you? He got 10 seconds. How many times do you think he was on third place?

If he got 10 seconds, he probably got 20 thirds, I would say.

Twenty-three times.

So that’s 23 plus 10, that’s 33 podiums right there with seconds and thirds.

He’s just looking up at you, pissed, 23 times.

I’m going to remember that scowl on his face until I die, because I remember it.

This is similar, but who was in the mains the most in your 72 wins? Never mind the podium. Just who was in those mains, for 72 wins?

It had to be Larry Ward then.

Yeah. Good job. Good pull on that. How many do you think he was in of 72?

I think he was probably in all 72.

Sixty-eight. I don't know where he missed four races but somewhere, he did.

He must have hurt himself or something. Larry was always in the races.

Second place was LaRocco, who was in 65 of your 72 wins.

That’s crazy. I’m wondering in all my races, how many races did I miss? I don't think I missed any. I started every main event. I crashed and broke my wrist at Pontiac that year when I rode Yamahas. But every other race, I raced. I never really missed any races. It’s pretty crazy.

Even when you broke your wrist you kept riding. You crashed out, but you made the next round.

Yeah. Luckily, we had a break, and I didn’t really know it was broken but I didn’t really have a choice. There was five races left. Then that same year in ’98, I won Hangtown, my last national win that I ever had. I won it with a broken wrist, which is nuts. That track’s choppy.

You might get this stuff. How many wins on a Honda?

I feel like I have 48.

Forty-three.

Then on a Yamaha I have… I won two main events on a Suzuki. That makes 45. So then 55, 65, so I must have 27 on a Yamaha?

Jeremy McGrath's SX Wins by Brand

250/450

BRAND WINS Grand Total 72 Honda 43 Yamaha 27 Suzuki 2

Yup. How many times was RC on the podium with you, second or third?

He won all the races most of the times that I was in. The 20 or whatever that we talked about earlier that I beat him in… Remember when he hurt himself on his Kawi that year, he took a foot peg in the leg. It has to be maybe 15.

Only five. If you look at the ’02 season when he was winning, you weren’t on the podium much.

Exactly. Once he started winning, it didn’t take long.

How many different guys do you think you beat in your 72 wins? Totally random guess, but you figure 20 guys in a main event, and you beat multiple times, but how many of those 72 wins?

That are different guys? I bet it’s probably not a lot. Maybe 45?

No, 122.

Oh, wow. If you take my whole career, there’s really an overlap of two different generations pretty much.

Riders Who Jeremy McGrath Has Beaten in His SX Career

250/450

Note: These are not the total amount of riders McGrath has beaten, but these are the riders who have earned a podium on a night where McGrath won.

This is also taking in your 250 mains in ’92 also. You did three, I think, two or three.

Yeah, on a Peak Pro Circuit bike.

So, your 101 non-wins. This is a question close to my heart. How many times did Tim Ferry make the podium in your 101?

I think that year we rode on Yamaha together he was pretty good. I think he probably made a couple. Let’s call it seven.

Four. I like how you overestimated him, though.

Yeah. I go for the over, not the under. We did have a good time. Great teammate.