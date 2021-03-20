Hammer Down

Right now, the title is up for grabs in the 250SX West division. Hunter Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo, and Justin Cooper are about as close as you can get in championship points. Lawrence has 84, Cooper has 82, and McAdoo is jammed in between with 83. If Lawrence grows his gap, he’ll establish himself as the new man to beat for this championship, while McAdoo needs to shake off his crash and penalty from Tuesday and show he’s still in control of this thing. Lastly, Cooper, who hasn’t been on the podium since Orlando 2, has the chance to reset, retake the points lead, and make a break for the title. All three badly need to win on Saturday night. Which one, if any of them, will it be? –Aaron Hansel

Spreading the Love

It’s hard to believe only two riders have been on the podium more than once this season (McAdoo and Lawrence), but it makes sense when you look at just how many 250SX west riders have been on the box so far. In just four rounds (with four different winners, by the way) we’ve seen the likes of Lawrence, McAdoo, Cooper, Garrett Marchbanks, Jalek Swoll, Seth Hammaker, Kyle Peters, Stilez Robertson, and Pierce Brown on the podium. Sometimes we don’t even see that many riders up there all season! What’s going on in the 250SX West division is incredible, crazy, and extremely entertaining, and there are still multiple guys who could make that list even longer on Saturday. –Hansel

First of Many?

Sometimes all it takes for a rider to start stringing together wins is getting that first one out of the way, and in the 250SX West Class we’ve already had three first-time winners—McAdoo, Hammaker, and Lawrence. So far McAdoo and Hammaker haven’t been able to repeat the feat and Lawrence hasn’t had a chance to try yet, but all three will get a shot at recording win number-two this Saturday night. –Hansel