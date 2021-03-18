While Ken Roczen rode well at the Houston trio of rounds to start Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he also lost valuable points due to a penalty at round two, and losing the lead at Houston 3 while stuck behind lapped rider Dean Wilson on the final lap. No matter, at that point Ken was still crushing it on the track, and he’d soon sweep all three Indianapolis rounds. It hasn’t gone as smoothly lately, and Ken has handed the red plate over to Cooper Webb via 2-4-4-6-3 results over the last few races.

Ken has spoken much this season of staying in the right place, mentally. So how is he feeling now? He spoke with the media after Tuesday night’s race in Arlington.

Racer X: Do you have any regrets over what you said after the race in Daytona?

Ken Roczen: No. I said what I wanted to say. Of course now fingers get pointed with how my races have been. I knew that before going into that, no matter how I did, that fingers would get pointed. This is in the past and obviously I haven’t been on the podium lately, but I’ve just been trying different bike setups lately and they haven’t worked out, so I went back to old faithful in the main event today. That felt a lot better, I think I’m done tinkering with the bike for now. Yeah I don’t know. It’s all good.

Obviously, he’s [Cooper Webb] on it right now. Realistically, the only bad race I had was last weekend and points can turn around quickly. He was winning and I was in sixth or seventh or something like that, but that was my only bad race this year. We’ve still got six rounds to go, and I just want to focus on myself. The red plate, of course it’s a nice little something to have on the bike, but in the end is when it counts and I’m keeping the dream alive, and of course he’s winning a lot right now, but I just want to go out there and do what I love and see if I can get back closer at least, so we can have a good battle all the way to the end. Essentially, I got a much better start tonight. Obviously, I wasn’t good enough tonight, but in general I’ve been having good starts except the last one. Obviously, I got screwed over in Daytona a little bit, but even before that [the starts were good] and even Daytona, that faked it a little bit, because I wasn’t on the podium just because I got shuffled back. I felt like I was strong and riding decent, and all the rounds before I was riding good. So I’m just going to keep my head up and keep chipping away, you know? That’s all I can do on a weekly basis, anyways. Luckily we have some races to go, so yeah, back at it Saturday and try it again.