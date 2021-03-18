Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Full Schedule
450 Words: Still Digging

March 18, 2021 5:00pm
by:

Few racers have spawned more theories from the sidelines as Eli Tomac. His beast mode speed and endurance has made him one of the best of his era, perhaps the best, but that also brings added scrutiny. As soon as Eli slips, everyone starts to wonder why. When you’re capable of winning every race you’re in for many, many years, that’s going to happen.

His 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season hasn’t been as good as usual. He has missed the podium in 6 of 11 races and sits third in the standings, 36 back of series’ leader Cooper Webb. That’s enough points for even Eli to realize the title is a long shot. In Tuesday night’s post-race press conference, he was asked if it felt like the championship pressure was now off, and Eli admitted it actually is. He was just happy to have a better run on Tuesday, taking second compared to his eighth place from Saturday night.

"There’s no better feeling than winning and that’s the only reason I line up every time, and that’s to get a win." -Eli Tomac Align Media

“It’s been a few races where I feel like that [championship] weight has been lifted off me,” said Tomac. “It’s nothing you want, right? I was just glad to have a better race in a stadium environment—outside of Daytona. It was a good start, better riding throughout the whole main. It was a good push, just not enough in the end.”

So, with results a tick below the usual, the next theory comes. Perhaps Eli, after finally notching the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship last year, has taken his proverbial foot off the proverbial gas? Is he less motivated now that he has the title?

“It might look like that from the outside, but no,” said Eli to the press. “There’s no better feeling than winning and that’s the only reason I line up every time, and that’s to get a win. It’s just been position at the beginning of the race, strong field, and just not starting up front. That’s been big for me.”

"I was just glad to have a better race in a stadium environment—outside of Daytona. It was a good start, better riding throughout the whole main. It was a good push, just not enough in the end.” -Eli Tomac Align Media

Consistently this year, Tomac has said track position and a super-tough field has made the difference in his results, and he isn’t slacking during the week or on the weekend.

“Tonight, was much better for a tighter-track situation,” he said of Arlington 2. “That’s where I’ve been struggling, you know, when I’m buried in the pack, I haven’t been able to come through, right? The field is much tougher in that situation, this year, no doubt, than in the past. That’s it. It’s not a motivation thing.”

Watch the Arlington 2 post-race press conference below:

