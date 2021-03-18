Few racers have spawned more theories from the sidelines as Eli Tomac. His beast mode speed and endurance has made him one of the best of his era, perhaps the best, but that also brings added scrutiny. As soon as Eli slips, everyone starts to wonder why. When you’re capable of winning every race you’re in for many, many years, that’s going to happen.

His 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season hasn’t been as good as usual. He has missed the podium in 6 of 11 races and sits third in the standings, 36 back of series’ leader Cooper Webb. That’s enough points for even Eli to realize the title is a long shot. In Tuesday night’s post-race press conference, he was asked if it felt like the championship pressure was now off, and Eli admitted it actually is. He was just happy to have a better run on Tuesday, taking second compared to his eighth place from Saturday night.