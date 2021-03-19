Just how and why did you guys start to more get serious with it all?

I feel like it was just me. I wanted to just take it to the next level. Once I started knowing what I wanted to do with it, that’s when I started putting the time into it. I was like, “Alright, yeah, this is what I want to do.”

Scanning the Loretta Lynn’s Vault on the Racer X website, you had some strong, top 10 championship results when you raced the 50cc, 65cc and even 85cc classifications. Did people, and even people in the industry, know who you guys were?

Yeah, it was kind of like I didn’t really know what to expect. We didn’t really know a lot of those people because we would only see them once a year at Loretta’s. Loretta’s was the one race we did as an amateur national. We weren’t able to make it to all of them, but we made sure we hit Loretta’s every year because we knew that was the biggest one. Yeah, once we got there, for me it was like, “Man, all these kids, I’ve never raced them. I’ve never seen them besides this one time.” It was kind of a shock to me. But, yeah, we got used to it.

You won the Super Mini (12-15) class in 2016. Was that about the time you guys started looking to get more serious with the sport and even think about trying to become a professional at it?

Yeah, I think that’s when it was. It was like, “Alright, I think I have a good shot at this, and I want to give it everything I have and see where I can end up.”

In 2018 you were runner-up in the Open Pro Sport classification a Loretta Lynn’s. Definitely a result to get noticed from. However, in 2019 you were completely haunted by major shoulder injuries and then in 2020 you were diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus. You almost had to sit on the bench for an entire year until you were even healthy enough to race as a professional, right?

Yep. Yeah, it was tough. My last two years of amateur racing were really tough with injuries. It was one after another. It felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere and was kind of watching my group I raced with move into the pro ranks the year prior and stuff like that. Waiting that extra year was tough, but I think it all paid off and worked out.

Heading into the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Series you truly were a straight-up rookie to supercross. Man, I even read and heard things claiming you were struggling to even get you had wrapped some of the basic fundamentals of that sector of the sport. Any truth to any of that?

Yeah, I didn’t have a whole lot of time on supercross. I jumped into this off-season before my first rookie season and just started learning. It was kind of crazy just to get everything going, and then to go to the supercross races themselves was a whole different thing, you know?