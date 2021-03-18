Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Pro Taper Maxxis and FMF Vision will take place at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST and we'll talk about the supercross season with Jason Thomas as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. If you aren’t in front of a computer, you can listen live on your smartphone by getting the PulpMX App and clicking the “info” tab. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show.

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Since bursting onto the scene in 1991, ProTaper has continued to produce some of the worlds most premium control and drive components available on the market today. Whether it is legends like Damon Bradshaw, the very first rider to test a ProTaper product, to superstars like Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, ProTaper can be trusted to provide revolutionary products that continue to set the industry benchmark for all others to follow.

The technology that made GET riders world champion is finally available on the market!!

LC-GPA is the new Launch Control system developed by GET Engineers together with the top teams all around the world!

Thanks to the new GET ECU generation, the RX1 processor, this LC-GPA is extremely precise and works totally differently compared to the common OE systems; it guides you to the perfect RPM range to get the best start out of your machine, thanks to its very bright LED that is made to be a RPM dashboard.

DESTROY THE START AND GET THE HOLESHOT!

Maxxis Tires. You know that Maxxis delivers the best tires for your bike, but did you know that Maxxis also offers high-quality tires for your car, light truck, trailer, ATV, mountain bike, and much, much more? Maxxis Tires will let you hook up, pull the holeshot, and beat your competition in any terrain or conditions. Just ask the King, Jeremy McGrath. To learn more, visit Maxxis.com.

FMF Racing was born from a desire to outperform and go faster. For nearly 50 years FMF has been leading in the pursuit of precision, power and speed.

FMF now expands into vision offering full range of performance goggles and accessories. Welcome to the power of sight!

Give them a follow on Instagram @fmfvision.