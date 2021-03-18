Check out the highlights from the third round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The General GNCC from Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia.

With AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor taking the win, he becomes the third different winner in the first three rounds. FMF KTM's Ben Kelley leads the points standings through round three as the series takes a weekend off. The series will be back in action next at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on March 27 in Society Hill, South Carolina.

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

2021 The General GNCC Results