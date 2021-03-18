The General GNCC Highlights
March 18, 2021 12:00pm | by: Mason Rader & Press Release
Check out the highlights from the third round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The General GNCC from Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia.
With AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor taking the win, he becomes the third different winner in the first three rounds. FMF KTM's Ben Kelley leads the points standings through round three as the series takes a weekend off. The series will be back in action next at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on March 27 in Society Hill, South Carolina.
Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing
2021 The General GNCC Results
GNCC
The General - Overall RaceMarch 13, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:48:20.579
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Ben Kelley
|02:49:31.850
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Josh Toth
|02:49:59.210
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|4
|Grant Baylor
|02:50:57.638
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|5
|Ricky Russell
|02:51:19.150
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
GNCC
The General - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 13, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:52:20.678
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:54:41.639
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:55:39.852
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:55:39.658
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:55:40.418
|Kawasaki
GNCC
The General - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 13, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:00:40.770
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Chase A Colville
|03:02:02.473
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|3
|Russell Bobbitt
|03:02:25.739
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ben Parsons
|03:02:34.219
|Orlando, FL
|GasGas
|5
|Zack Hayes
|03:02:40.557
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
GNCC
The General - WXC RaceMarch 13, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:02:35.379
|Yamaha
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|02:02:44.731
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:05:24.699
|Beloit, OH
|Kawasaki
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|02:07:49.438
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|5
|Tayla Jones
|02:09:04.295
|Yass
|Husqvarna