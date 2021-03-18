Results Archive
The General GNCC Highlights

March 18, 2021 12:00pm | by: &

Check out the highlights from the third round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The General GNCC from Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia.

With AmPro Yamaha's Steward Baylor taking the win, he becomes the third different winner in the first three rounds. FMF KTM's Ben Kelley leads the points standings through round three as the series takes a weekend off. The series will be back in action next at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on March 27 in Society Hill, South Carolina. 

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

2021 The General GNCC Results

GNCC

The General - Overall Race

March 13, 2021
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 02:48:20.579 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley 02:49:31.850 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Josh Toth 02:49:59.210 Winstead, CT United States KTM
4Grant Baylor 02:50:57.638 Belton, SC United States GasGas
5Ricky Russell 02:51:19.150 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

The General - XC2 Pro Race

March 13, 2021
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 02:52:20.678 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
3Craig Delong 02:54:41.639 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Michael Witkowski 02:55:39.852 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
4Cody J Barnes 02:55:39.658 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5Lyndon Snodgrass 02:55:40.418 Australia Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

The General - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 13, 2021
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson 03:00:40.770 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Chase A Colville 03:02:02.473 West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
3Russell Bobbitt 03:02:25.739 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
4Ben Parsons 03:02:34.219 Orlando, FL United States GasGas
5Zack Hayes 03:02:40.557 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The General - WXC Race

March 13, 2021
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 02:02:35.379 New Zealand Yamaha
2Becca N Sheets 02:02:44.731 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
3Korie Steede 02:05:24.699 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
4Rachel Gutish 02:07:49.438 Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
5Tayla Jones 02:09:04.295 Yass Australia Husqvarna
Full Results

