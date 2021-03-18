Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Mx Sports, Custom Upfits Is Giving Away A Custom Moto Van

March 18, 2021 9:30am | by:
Mx Sports, Custom Upfits Is Giving Away A Custom Moto Van

West Sacramento, California—Custom Upfits is teaming up again with Road 2 Recovery and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship/MX Sports to benefit injured riders.

On April 13, 2021, Custom Upfits is giving away the Phil 4:13 Moto Van. The winner will be presented the keys to their Moto Van on May 29, 2021, by Justin Barcia at the Fox Raceway National.

ENTER FOR FREE

Go to customupfits.com and enter for free. You can purchase additional entries with the Road 2 Recovery link and increase your chances of winning while supporting a great cause. The winner will get to help design the passenger living area of the van.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now