Mx Sports, Custom Upfits Is Giving Away A Custom Moto Van

West Sacramento, California—Custom Upfits is teaming up again with Road 2 Recovery and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship/MX Sports to benefit injured riders.

On April 13, 2021, Custom Upfits is giving away the Phil 4:13 Moto Van. The winner will be presented the keys to their Moto Van on May 29, 2021, by Justin Barcia at the Fox Raceway National.

ENTER FOR FREE

Go to customupfits.com and enter for free. You can purchase additional entries with the Road 2 Recovery link and increase your chances of winning while supporting a great cause. The winner will get to help design the passenger living area of the van.