Yeah so speaking of, McAdoo salvaged a third from a poor start and widened his points lead at that. Great work from RAM IT. He’s not nearly as exciting as he’s been in the past but he’ll take that. He looks like he belongs on the podium every time he hits the track—just more composed and in charge, you know?

Jason Anderson rode very well all day. He won his heat race and worked up from eighth after the first lap all the way to third by the end. Yes, he pissed some guys off with his passes but they were all fine by me. I mean, there might be some dudes coming for some retaliation, but that’s just SX frontier justice. Either way, Anderson had his best race of the year.

Some other news and notes:

The whole fake-starts-in-practice thing is dumb, in my opinion. It can cause chaos, injuries, and who knows what else? For the longest time we've heard riders complain about the Triple Crown format having three starts, which are the dangerous part in a race, right? So why do more of them in the day then? I get you want to test out the bike on the grate and all that, but the number of crashes we’ve seen indicates the process is flawed. Also, we have the AMA guy with the green flag sort of sitting there while the riders inch forward more and more in the other practices (which don't use the starting gate). If I was a team manager I would make my guys do a full start once everyone has gone or wait three seconds and go. Whatever it takes to stay out of the potential mess.

Having said that, Joey Savatgy got the “fake start” in the third practice off the grate and then proceeded to rip off two good starts on the night to a season best finish. I know the riders are mostly fragile little flowers and a good fake start would help the fragile confidence, but it must have worked for Savatgy, right? He rode very well all night long and even made a couple of pass attempts on Roczen at one point.

Great work for Justin Cooper to catch McAdoo late in the race and pass him. Yeah, he got re-passed but that’s still good to see if you’re Cooper right? What the hell happened to his starts though?

Martin Davalos didn’t crash!!!!! Marty got a top ten!!!!

Alex “Troll Train” Martin was putting together a solid fifth-place night. “We” were looking great and our season was going to pick back upward until “we” had a motor issue on the last lap. Poor Troll Train.