We are back in Arlington for round 11! The second of three stops in the DFW Metroplex is a quick turnaround from Saturday’s race. These “residency” trios are a whirlwind for everyone involved but man, are they fun! The workload is tough on the riders, industry, and media but for the fans, the racing comes in droves. The 2020 and 2021 seasons have redefined racing in many ways and even though I'm siting here typing at 3:30 a.m. to get things ready for another round, I welcome the three races per week variation. Let’s see what the track crew has in store for Tuesday night.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start for round 11 runs the entire length of the stadium. I like these longer starts, even though they create higher speeds. Long term readers of Staging Area know I like the spacing of longer starts. Riders are able to establish their position and avoid the dreaded handlebar entanglement.

The first corner is a long left hander but I have to mention that having the riders on the inside have to drift right (to avoid the inside tough blocks) before turning left can be problematic. The natural flow of that dynamic can force collisions and those on the outside can find themselves off the track very quickly.

The first rhythm section is made up of six jumps. While that usually indicates riders going 3-3, I think the nature of the first corner will have riders staying inside and going for a 2-3-1 option. That will put them into a 180-degree left and back the opposite direction. This rhythm has seven jumps in short order. Riders will either go 3-3-1 or 2-3-2 here. That choice will be dictated by the take-off of the first jump and also the setup of the preceding bowl berm. If riders can get a nice drive from the corner and the take-off provides a nice upwards “pop,” look for the triple to start things off.

The same finish line jump is up next but instead of racing towards an option section across the start, riders pull a 180 and go diagonally across the start. A flat, right-hand corner sets riders up for the only whoops section. This section reminds me of Indy where riders will enter the whoops without much speed. That will encourage jumping through them and lower the effectiveness of those wanting to blitz with aggression. Cooper Webb is smiling somewhere seeing that setup.