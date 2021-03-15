How cool is it to have another rider in a press conference taking heat for contact (Jason Anderson)? You had no issues tonight!

[Laughs] That was good. I like it, though. I live for tight battling racing and aggressive stuff. I was just kind of in my own zone tonight, just making good passes, moving forward. I was super comfortable with the bike and stuff. All good. I’m super happy. I was just thinking about what Cooper said. You want to have that base [bike setting]. I kind of got away from that at Daytona a little bit because it’s a unique place, but this week I kind of before this got back to a home setting and just fine tuned here and there today and felt good. So, I’m looking forward to the next two here. I think it will be good for me. I hope to have some great racing with the guys. It’s been good this year. Some aggressive stuff, but that’s what it’s all about. We’re all going for it. We want it. It’s fun.

Fourth in points, two out of three podiums. You had the one win. What’s missing right now to get you back up on that top step? I know you don’t want to be one and done.

No, definitely don’t want to be one and done. I don’t really have any pressure on myself right now, just going out there and doing my best. Tonight, if I could have started a little closer to the front that would have helped me for sure. So, the next two, just put myself in good positions, really. I think that’s it. My speed is good, and my bike is good. Just need to put it in there.

That section after the finish line was really unique. Offset wall jumps, kind of a kink in the middle of it. What did you think of that section?

On press day it was not very fair, for sure. The inside was better, and the outside wasn’t good. Then today, it was like the outside was better and the inside was good. Then as the day went on, they kind of made it better and better and they were pretty fair. So, to me, yes, the track was fairly easy, but in the main event it gets really rough, it gets slick, it gets bumpy. So, I feel like jumping through whoops or skimming or whatever, there were separators for sure in the track. So, I think all in all the track was good. There could have been a few things here or there, but all in all, I feel like that option thing was quite cool because you could switch it up a little. For me, it was good. Like I said, I’m not the best hard-pack rider, so definitely going to have to work on my throttle control in these conditions this week.

Is that split lane something you’d like to see back in the mix in the future?

Yeah. I remember back when I was on Honda 450, they did some option stuff, and they would do it in rhythms and stuff which I think that was a bit weird. I think this one was good. You could charge into it fast. You could scrub it and put the power down. So, for me, I liked that better than them doing an option in a rhythm or something.