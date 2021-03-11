Quotes From Around the Paddock

Ken Roczen | 4th in 450SX

“Daytona was a fun race! Obviously that track is always technical. The dirt was super black, and the lighting just made it more difficult than if we were racing in a normal stadium. In the main event, I got a good start but was pushed wide and dropped back a few spots. I really had to be aggressive early on and make some moves happen to move forward. I made a little mistake toward the end of the race and Malcolm Stewart got by me. I had to pass him again and I tried to charge forward, but unfortunately we couldn't get on the podium. I feel like I rode really well, and we're in a good spot. We still have the red plate and most importantly, we’re safe and had fun. I already can't wait to go to Arlington and put in the same effort, just sharpen up a little bit and see where we are.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe:

“Ken showed that he was prepared for the track as he qualified first and won his heat race. He was in good position on the main-event start, but unfortunately another rider pushed him wide, causing him to exit the corner mid-pack. He rode hard to close the gap to the leaders, posting the fastest lap time of any rider. His hard-earned fourth-place finish was just shy of his goal of being on the podium.”

Malcolm Stewart | 5th in 450SX

“Tonight is proof that all of my guys’ hard work over the last two weeks has paid off. My riders have been training hard, and we’ve all worked together to get somewhere. I think tonight really shows that we’ve done it. Aaron was incredible all day, really, and then he rode great in both races to show that he could do it. The most important part, like I’ve been saying every week, is that our starts have got to be better, and finally our starts were better. If you start up front, it’s a lot easier to finish up there. All three of my guys were riding really well. We are going to keep working hard and keep working to stay where we belong, fighting for podiums.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

