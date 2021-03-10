Reynolds returned to the track later in the day where he dominated the Open A division, taking the win ahead of Jace Kessler (Yamaha) and Brandon Ray (Yamaha).

“If you don’t get a good start here it’s gonna be kind of tough on this track,” said Reynolds. “Luckily, I got good starts today. They gave us 15 laps, which was good for me because I’ve been putting in the work with Jeff Ward and that has me in good shape. I mainly came here hoping to make it through all the races and see what happens.”

DiFrancesco went six-for-six last year at Loretta Lynn’s and then made the jump to the big bikes for 2021 and didn’t miss a beat. In his first main event of the day, the Team Green Kawasaki rider took the lead right after the start of the 250 B main and pulled away to a more than impressive win ahead of KTM’s Caden Braswell and Kawasaki’s Gage Stine. Later in the day, DiFrancesco claimed a dominate win in the 450 B class as well, finishing comfortably ahead of Stine and KTM’s Austin Kapoukranidis.

“This was my first time on a big bike and it felt good,” said DiFrancesco. “I got good starts all day and just rode my race. I’m still learning the big bike but it’s coming around.”

Casey Cochran gave GasGas a pair of marquee wins by topping the Mini Sr 1 (12-14) and SuperMini 2 (13-16) classes.

“All the gates are kinda rough, so it was difficult picking a good one, but I got off to some good starts today, which is key for this track,” said Cochran.