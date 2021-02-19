The start is exactly the same as round seven with a long left hander leading into a rhythm section. While the first lane is laid out the same, the approach will be different. Last week had a jump over table and then 3-3. This week will be a 2-3-3-1 that I believe will be the race line for most of the field. With a double as the entry, we won’t see the same level of difficulty that tripling from the corner would present.

The next two lanes are identical to round seven with a standard supercross triple leading into a bowl berm, immediately followed by the only whoops section on the course. I will be anxiously awaiting my first glimpse of the round eight whoops as they were a big storyline for round seven. I expect a different build than what we saw last week, perhaps making them smaller and faster than a week ago. There were several close calls due because last week’s whoops were so steep. I’m guessing they give everyone a break this week on that front.

Riders will again cross the mechanics’ area and lead into a rhythm section but this week it will be much more technical. The fastest line will be to triple out of the corner, triple over a tabletop, and then triple into the following corner. While that looks great on paper, I wonder if the 250s will be able to execute this during an actual race environment. The most critical aspect of this section will be to triple out of the first corner. If that first triple gets botched, there is simply no other rhythm option on par. Watch for this to be a big point of emphasis for many of the B and C practices Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the track leading to the finish line is identical to round seven. The one question I have is if riders will choose to go 3-3 this week or if they will again opt for the 3-2-1. Last week, the following corner’s proximity to the landing of the final jump made the 3-2-1 the better line. If that jump is still placed so close to the corner, look for the same inside line to develop, even if it seems slower on paper.