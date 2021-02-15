Dylan Ferrandis Uninjured in Orlando 1 SX Main Event Crash

Following a crash in the Orlando 1 Supercross 450SX main event on Saturday night, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider Dylan Ferrandis has escaped injury free. Ferrandis was running in seventh in the first two laps of the main event but suffered a crash during the third lap. While on the ground was accidentally ran into by Adam Cianciarulo, as the field was close early in the race. The #14 managed to get up and walk off to the side of the track, where he was attended to by the Alpinestars Medical Crew, which was seen on the TV broadcast.

Ferrandis later said the incident knocked the wind out of him. Although he did not finish the race and was credited with 22nd place (and one championship point), he appears to be okay. He said the following in a post-race press release from Yamaha:

“It was a difficult day with only two practices on a tough track. I managed to get a good start in the main and was feeling good. I tried some different rhythm sections then ended up crashing. I got hit by the rider next to me in the stomach and couldn’t breathe for a moment. I was okay in the end, but my race was over.”

Here is what Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker said about Ferrandis:

“It wasn’t the greatest day if you go off of the results, but for Dylan, he was really coming alive in the main event. He was riding well and was comfortable on the bike. Unfortunately, he had a crash and stood up and ultimately got center-punched by another rider. Luckily, he’s okay and will recover for next week.”

Entering the day, Ferrandis sat sixth in the 450SX standings with 96 points. Following the finish of the race, Ferrandis dropped to 10th in the standings after earning one point.

He is expected to race on Saturday at the Orlando 2 Supercross.