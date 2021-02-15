He was catching you at one point. Did you know that? You were marking him? Did you pick it up somewhere? It looked to me like you picked it up a little bit, but I don't know.

It was funny because I had no spot where I could see him, actually. I kind of knew he was there, but I didn’t know how far he was, but I crept up on him one lap. It was like three seconds I think on the pit board. I was like, at least I got a bit of a gap on him. I had to look at the TV every now and then to kind of see where he was at and go, “Okay, he’s there. I have a bit of a gap now, or he’s right there.”

I thought you were doing really good in the whoops. Did you feel good in there? Did you have any sketchy moments?

Yeah, I felt like I made sure I hit my front wheel on every whoop. That’s what most people tell me to do! So I did that. I think I had one or two sketchy moments, but that’s going to happen when you do 19 laps. You’re at least going to have one sketchy moment, but I was able to hold the bike pretty strong and I rode it out fairly good. I felt really comfortable with the whoops tonight.