After a breakthrough career-first win in Monster Energy AMA Supercross last season, and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the 450 class, Zach Osborne was at least expected to be a podium guy throughout the ’21 season, if not a race winner and title contender. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider has been fast, but the results have not matched expectations, mostly due to bad starts, as well as some untimely crashes. Just as an example, Osborne started the year with a scary practice crash at press day before the day before the season, when his bike locked up on a jump. Then he was down in the first turn in the main event. At round two he was up to second and running with Eli Tomac until he went down late and was shuffled all the way back to 10th. Since then, more tip-overs and bad starts, including getting stuck in the starting gate at Indy.

Persistence paid off for Zach on Saturday when he nailed an incredible start and led the field into turn one. A big kick in the whoops cost him the lead, but Zach persevered as per usual, stayed steady, and when Justin Barcia bobbled late, he pounced to move back up to third. That’s Zach’s first podium of the season. Steve Matthes called him after the race.

Racer X: That has to be a good feeling for you. Orlando 1 podium, finally. What a relief.

Zach Osborne: Without a doubt. Finally got a start. I had a little mistake there in the whoops, I think on the second lap, and got shuffled back pretty quick. Then I sorted that out with the jump line and went to work there on the long haul and was able to pull off a podium. So it feels pretty good after a pretty rough day. Just was kind of off all day and qualified 17th after my throttle cable actually broke in the second practice. So I missed the good laps there at the end, but it is what it is. It feels nice to turn it around.

How close did you come to going down there in the whoops? It looked close.

In the whoops, I didn’t even remember that I had done it and the guys were like, “Man, that was a close one.” I was like, “What are you talking about?” I’ll have to watch it again. It wasn’t that close, because I wasn’t like flipping out.