Christian Craig Provides Update After Hand Injury at Orlando 1 SX

Craig was slow to get up and was favoring his right hand/wrist. He was attended to by the Alpinestars Medical Crew before remounting his YZ250F and heading straight back to the pits.

He lined up for and won the LCQ (saying afterwards his grip straight was "really weak") before finishing the main event in third place behind winner Jett Lawrence and his teammate/championship leader Colt Nichols, keeping his chances at the 250SX East Region title alive.

Craig said the following in the post-race press release from Yamaha:

“The weekend started off great. I qualified first. I loved this track, everything about it. The dirt was hard-packed, just like the test track, so I was feeling so good. I got off to a good start in the heat race, and then on the second lap, some sort of little case turned into a big fall. I’m sure everyone has seen it on TV. I banged up my hand pretty good. I wasn’t sure I was even going to race, but we had it taped up by Dr. G. and had to grit it out. I knew I had to do what I could to get through tonight. We have 10 weeks after this, so I can heal up then. I was able to get out to a good start from way on the outside in the Main. I got into third quick and stayed with Colt for a lot of the race. Then I had some sketchy moments, so I backed it off and finished third. I only lost two points to Colt. After the Heat race, if you would have told me I’d get third, I would have been jumping up and down. It was a win in my books after that crash. We've got a long break, so we’re going to heal up and get ready for Salt Lake.”

Here is what Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Wil Hahn said:

“For Christian, to rebound after that heat race crash and win the LCQ and show that much heart in the Main Event, that’s a pretty big breakthrough. That’s huge for him. It’s got to feel good going into this break knowing that he’s still only eight points out of the championship lead. All in all, it was a positive night.”

Craig also posted the following on Instagram after the race but he did not go into details on the injury.