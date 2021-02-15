Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen are threatening a breakaway at the top of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross standings, combing to win the last five races in the series and pulling clear of the field in points. That doesn’t mean the field isn’t still stacked. Here’s a mention of some other riders in the pack.

Very underrated charge from 15th to sixth from Aaron Plessinger. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider is showing signs of improvement this year, right in line with team owner Bobby Reagan telling us, “You’re going to see a totally different Aaron Plessinger this year.” Well, the improvement has been quiet, but last year AP scored 77 points in seven rounds, this year he’s scored 99.

For most of the race, Plessinger was in a duel with Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson, as the three rode through the pack together. Late in the race, Plessinger got around Musquin and Anderson crashed, putting him in sixth.

“It was one of my better days, for sure,” said Plessinger in a team statement. “I started off pretty hot in practice. Got up there on the board for a second, then I ended up qualifying 11th. I didn’t get the greatest start in the heat race, so in the main event, I absolutely went for it. I jumped the gate and then backed up, and then took off with all the other guys and came out 10th. Then somebody rolled the first supercross triple, so that put us back quite a bit. I think the guys said I was 17th going into the first lap, but I just put my head down and charged. The track was so slick and replicated the test track in Corona. I think my bike really liked that, and I really liked that. I charged as hard as I could until the end of the race and clicked off a lot of passes and wound up in sixth place. That’s one place behind my best career finish. If that doesn’t give me confidence, then I don't know what will. I’m really stoked about my riding tonight. I’m pumped to come back here next Saturday because I think I’ve got more to prove.”