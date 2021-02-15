Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols did extend his points lead in 250SX East via a second-place finish in the main event, but racers want more, and that’s why he’s frustrated to not get a win in Orlando. At times Nichols had the pace to close on race leader Jett Lawrence, but he could never get close enough to show him a wheel.

Steve Matthes called Nichols to talk about it after the race.

Racer X: You almost had a big one in the main event, but outside of that, I would imagine it’s kind of frustrating for you. You would pull in, whoops would get you, lappers would get you. You’d pull in again, it would happen again. So kind of frustrating for you?

Colt Nichols: Yeah. I think you kind of said it there. The frustration was kind of wrote all over my face on the podium. I kind of felt like a jackass. It’s always cool to be on the podium, but there’s nothing like winning. I really wanted to try to go out and do that tonight and maximize the opportunity I had at hand. I just had no intensity at the beginning of that main. I was so flat. I don't know why. I just went out there kind of riding around. That’s why I was mostly frustrated, not because I got second. Jett rode awesome. I felt like I had a little bit more in me to give and I didn’t, so that was frustration. But overall, not bad. I wanted to add a little bit more points, but it is what it is. It’s better than going negative like we did last weekend. So I can’t complain. It was a solid night and now we’ve got a long break, kind of get everything healed up and get ready for Salt Lake.

What was more frustrating for you, the whoops or the lappers?

[Laughs] Honestly, it’s a toss-up. I was going into those whoops like an idiot! I have no idea what I was doing. That’s why I was so frustrated. I was like, what am I doing? I forgot how to ride during some of the parts of the track. It was so weird tonight because Jett had just enough, I don't know what the gap was, maybe two seconds, three seconds, it was just enough to where the lappers would get out of the way, and then I would come up on them but they thought it was somebody else. But it’s been like that all series. People get mad with the lappers, but that had nothing to do with me not being able to beat him. It happens. It’s just part of our series now unfortunately. I just needed to be a little bit better and I feel like I could have won, but overall I didn’t. So we’ll take some positives from tonight and enjoy this break and come into Salt Lake City.

