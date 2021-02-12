Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Orlando 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Orlando 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Indianapolis 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Hunter Sayles (7th in the main event) | 52 points

Devin Simonson (8th in the main event) | 52 points

Luke Neese (10th in the main event) | 52 points

Vincent Luhovey (15th in the main event) | 52 points

Robert Piazza (17th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Marvin Musquin (3rd in the main event) | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

