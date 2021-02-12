Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Orlando 1 Preview Podcast

February 12, 2021 11:45am
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Orlando 1 Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Orlando 1 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Orlando 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Indianapolis 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Hunter Sayles (7th in the main event) | 52 points
Devin Simonson (8th in the main event) | 52 points
Luke Neese (10th in the main event) | 52 points
Vincent Luhovey (15th in the main event) | 52 points
Robert Piazza (17th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Marvin Musquin (3rd in the main event) | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now