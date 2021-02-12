Rain is overstated in supercross--but what about early season win streaks? Has Ken Roczen already taken control of the series, or is much more drama yet to come? Jason Weigandt walks and talks through a rainy neighborhood and previews the Orlando Supercross, round seven of Monster Energy Supercross.

The Weege Show Supercross preview is brought to you by the Honda Talon sport side-by-side. Even in rough weather this machine will pull you through the rain, sleet and snow, but it's also a heck of a lot of fun when the weather clears. If that actually happens.