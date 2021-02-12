Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Looking for Trends for Orlando

February 12, 2021 11:25pm | by:

Rain is overstated in supercross--but what about early season win streaks? Has Ken Roczen already taken control of the series, or is much more drama yet to come? Jason Weigandt walks and talks through a rainy neighborhood and previews the Orlando Supercross, round seven of Monster Energy Supercross.

The Weege Show Supercross preview is brought to you by the Honda Talon sport side-by-side. Even in rough weather this machine will pull you through the rain, sleet and snow, but it's also a heck of a lot of fun when the weather clears. If that actually happens.

Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now