Take a lap around Camping World Stadium for round seven (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Note, this build is the exact same layout as the 2007 Orlando Supercross, which was the time the championship stopped in Orlando (it's the stadium, but it was called the Citrus Bowl back then). Check out more on the track and read some bold predictions from Jason Thomas.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.