The gate is set to drop on round seven of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night. Check out this report to see who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie was hoping to be back for Orlando one after suffering a back injury before the season, but has opted to hold off on returning to action until Orlando 2.

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: McElrath is set to line up to race in Orlando. It will be McElrath’s first race of the season following a separated shoulder suffered at the beginning of January.

Henry Miller – WRIST | IN

Comment: Miller will return to racing this weekend after a sustaining a wrist injury last summer during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Austin Politelli – HEAD | IN

Comment: Politelli will be back on the gate after hitting his head in a crash at Indy 2.