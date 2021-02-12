Results Archive
Injury Report: Orlando 1

Injury Report Orlando 1

February 12, 2021 10:45am
by:

The gate is set to drop on round seven of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night. Check out this report to see who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie was hoping to be back for Orlando one after suffering a back injury before the season, but has opted to hold off on returning to action until Orlando 2.

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: McElrath is set to line up to race in Orlando. It will be McElrath’s first race of the season following a separated shoulder suffered at the beginning of January.

Henry Miller – WRIST | IN

Comment: Miller will return to racing this weekend after a sustaining a wrist injury last summer during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Austin Politelli – HEAD | IN

Comment: Politelli will be back on the gate after hitting his head in a crash at Indy 2.

Austin Politelli
Austin Politelli Align Media

Alex Ray – ILLNESS | OUT

Comment: Ray tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Orlando. Pending a negative test, he’ll be back for Orlando 2.

Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sexton, who injured his shoulder at Houston 2, will miss yet another round when the gate drops in Orlando this weekend.

Carter Stephenson | OUT

Comment: Stephenson sustained a broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs during qualifying at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.

Dean Wilson – FOOT | TBD

Comment: Wilson broke his big toe  while practicing recently and missed the last three races. He plans on riding practice in Orlando and will make a decision on whether or not he’ll raced based on how he feels.

Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson Align Media

250SX EAST REGION

TJ Albright – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.

Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner is out for Orlando after breaking his collarbone in Houston.

RJ Hampshire – HAND, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He’s out for Orlando.

Devin Harriman – WRIST | TBD

Comment: Harriman tore a ligament and chipped a bone in his wrist during practice at Indy 3. He tried to ride in his heat race but was unable to do so. On Instagram he said he’d make a decision on whether or not he’ll race Orlando later this week.

Max Miller – BACK | OUT

Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back. He’s out for Orlando.

Michael Mosiman – HAND | OUT

Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery, but Mosiman will be in a cast for three weeks.

Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.

John Short – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. Earlier this week Short told us the plan was to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent. He’s not quite there yet and will miss Orlando.

Max Vohland – HIP |OUT

Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. He’s feeling good but will sit Orlando out.

Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK | OUT

Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.

250SX WEST REGION

Dylan Woodcock
Dylan Woodcock Align Media

First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.

Pierce Brown – KNEE

Comment: Brown is back riding after hurting his knee last summer. He’s aiming to be ready for the beginning of the 250SX West Region.

Justin Cooper – FOOT

Comment: Cooper crashed while practicing and suffered a broken bone in his foot. He expects to be ready for the first round of the 250SX West Region.

Derek Drake – FEMUR

Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.

Mitchell Falk – LEG

Comment: Falk is out for the season after breaking his femur while practicing.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE

Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus in Gonzales’ ankle will keep him out of supercross in 2021.

Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST

Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at Houston 1. Since he didn’t line up to race he’s still eligible for the 250SX West Region, where he’s since been moved by Phoenix Racing Honda. He’s had two screws inserted and the team hopes he’ll be ready to race for the first 250SX West race in Orlando.

Justin Thompson – KNEE

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.

