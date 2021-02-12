Once again Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions. Do you need advice on something regarding life, love, or racing? Phil has superb advice on all of these topics and many more.

He’ll also be back racing this summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but who really cares about that? Phil is here for you. Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Yo phil! How you doin'? Now that you've been on a few different teams with various budgets, resources, and staff, what would you say is the biggest difference between them? Did the fancy handle bar buttons and endless options of suspension setting at say the former JGR Yamaha make a difference in your race results, or was it just an extra thing to occupy your brain space? Some (me) would argue that too many choices can overwhelm a rider and can create excuses, and we all know what excuses are similar to... Best regards,

Your old pal Jolly.

Jolly!

Solid question! Every factory team is pretty similar as far resources and budgets. But let me tell you what: The things that a factory team have and are capable of is mind blowing. After being a privateer and finally seeing the difference, it’s hard to put into words. At JGR, we had almost an unlimited supply of hard parts. Engine times out after 15 hours, throw another one in from rotation. Need to test? Jonny Oler (suspension tech) or Dean Baker/Mitchell Key (the engine techs) would be out at the track the next day. From engine to chassis to suspension, it was just crazy.

Needed special foot peg height? 5mm down/5mm back, 5mm down/10mm back? No problem. Being able to tune the mapping and ignition timing made pulling holeshots much more simple. You could make the power so precise to how you wanted it. But with all that technology, yes you can get lost! I feel I’ve gotten pretty decent over the years, narrowing down what’s good, and what’s bad. With saying that, it all depends on the people. The staff has to understand what you’re saying. They have to be able to use the resources to better the rider. The rider has to be able to tell if it’s better or not, so he doesn’t lead them into a swap pile of bullshit.

Then you have guys that want to test just to test, thinking there is this magical setting. All that does is make everyone’s life hell. Not to get off too far on a tangent, but yes it did help my results. Mostly because the resources of parts and mechanics allowed me to excel every day.