Max Miller Provides Injury Update
In his rookie season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, privateer Max Miller qualified for three of the first five 250SX East Region main events. The KTM rider finished 18th and 19th, respectively, in his first two main events and was looking to earn a career-best in the fifth round of the season. However, the main event did not go the way Miller had hoped.
Miller was involved in a first-turn pileup along with Jo Shimoda, John Short, Hunter Schlosser, and Josh Osby. Miller was run over by Shimoda, who then went over the bars as well.
It got worse for Miller. On the eighth lap, he made a mistake in the rhythm section and was ejected from his bike. Miller slammed down hard right into the takeoff in front of race leader Michael Mosiman. Mosiman got on the brakes but still clipped the back of Miller but the collision was not as terrible as it could have been.
Check out what happened to Miller in Kellen Brauer’s Indianapolis 2 analysis video:
Following crash, Miller did not compete in the Indianapolis 3 Supercross. He posted an update last night on his status, which included a video of his crash in the rhythm section with a clip of Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby saying, “Yup, I’m flying through the air, this is not good.” Here is Miller’s full update:
Super bummed to announce that I will be missing a few rounds of supercross due to fracturing my Transverse Process on my Lumbar 2, Lumbar 3 and Lumbar 4. Pretty bummed because I don’t feel that I ever got to show what I’m capable of. I am also thankful it is not worse! Was also bummed to find out I cost my buddy @michaelmosiman42 the lead. Very grateful for the Alpinestar Medical Crew and all of their help! Doc Bodner and his team are incredibly helpful and made sure I was alright! Fortunately this injury does not have a long healing process so I will be on the bike very soon! Thank you to everyone who has been cheering me on and all of my sponsors for the continued support!