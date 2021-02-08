In his rookie season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, privateer Max Miller qualified for three of the first five 250SX East Region main events. The KTM rider finished 18th and 19th, respectively, in his first two main events and was looking to earn a career-best in the fifth round of the season. However, the main event did not go the way Miller had hoped.

Miller was involved in a first-turn pileup along with Jo Shimoda, John Short, Hunter Schlosser, and Josh Osby. Miller was run over by Shimoda, who then went over the bars as well.

It got worse for Miller. On the eighth lap, he made a mistake in the rhythm section and was ejected from his bike. Miller slammed down hard right into the takeoff in front of race leader Michael Mosiman. Mosiman got on the brakes but still clipped the back of Miller but the collision was not as terrible as it could have been.

Check out what happened to Miller in Kellen Brauer’s Indianapolis 2 analysis video: