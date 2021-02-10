Introducing the 2021 the Beta Factory Race Team

The Beta Factory Race Team is poised for a great 2021 campaign. The East Coast team, who joins the previously announced west coast team, enjoyed 31 podiums, 12 first-place finishes, and 3 championships last year. Returning to the team for the 2021 campaign is Rachel Gutish and Thorn Devlin. Beta Racing reunites with Cory Buttrick, who raced for Beta 7 years ago. And rounding out the 2021 team is newcomer Max Fernandez.

The East Coast team will compete in over 22 events in 2021. Cory Buttrick will ride a Factory 430 RR exclusively at the GNCC in the XC1 class. Thorn Delvin will mount a Factory 250 RR in the XC2 class and a Factory 350 RR in the Pro class at the National Enduro. Rachel Gutish will look to build on the success from last year. She will compete in the Women's Pro class at the GNCC and National Enduro on a Factory 300 RR. Gutish will also compete at select Extreme events. Max Fernandez will represent Beta in the XC3 class at the GNCC on a Factory 125 RR and he'll race a Factory 250 RR in the Pro 2 class at the National Enduro series.

"I'm happy we get Rachel and Thorn back this year and I look forward to them carrying the momentum from last year. The addition of Cory and Max to the team means we will once again compete in the XC1 & XC3 classes of the GNCC. I can't wait to see what this team can do in 2021. We have talent on this team and a great race bike, its going to be an exciting season," said Rodney Smith, Race Team Manager.

The West Coast team athletes will all compete in the National Hare & Hound events. Joe Wasson & Zane Roberts will additionally race at select Best in the Desert events. Beta Racing will be represented by Cole Conatser defending his Pro 250 Championship at the Hare & Hound events, as well as going after the win in the AMA West Hare Scrambles.

The East Coast Team