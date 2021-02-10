Road 2 Recovery Named Official Charity of 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The partnership between R2R and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has raised tens of thousands of dollars for riders in need through various initiatives. The loyal, passionate motocross fan base has provided critical assistance through rider jersey auctions, on-site donations at the races, and the popular “Round Up” initiative through ticket sales for every round of the championship. Last year, despite one of the most challenging seasons in the history of the sport, Pro Motocross facilitated over $27,000 in philanthropy for R2R, which brings a running two-year total to more than $64,000 in donations.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another year of partnering with MX Sports Pro Racing and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The passion and legacy that defines the rich history of this series is second to none, so it’s a natural collaboration to give fans the chance to obtain some pieces of history and support those who need it most,” said Lori Armistead, Road 2 Recovery Foundation. “The Moto Van Sweepstakes is our first opportunity to kick off our partnership in a big way, and what better day to start than Valentine’s Day. We hope all the fans get in the spirit and give the gift of love by lending a helping hand to riders in need.”

In addition to the Moto Van Sweepstakes several other fundraising opportunities to support R2R will be made available throughout the 2021 season.

**Winner will be responsible for coordinating their own travel and lodging arrangements to attend the Fox Raceway I National. Complementary access will be limited to the race itself.

