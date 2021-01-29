Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Contenders Set By Indy

January 29, 2021 3:55pm | by:

Press day at Indianapolis, the critical juncture of Monster Energy Supercross. By the end of this three-race run in the circle city, we'll know who the title contenders really are, which makes Saturday's Indy 1 oh-so-critical. Jason Weigandt chats about it while also showing some footage from press day.

The Weege Show Supercross preview is brought to you by the Honda Talon Sport Side-By-Side. Why is life better side-by-side? Because with the Honda Talon you've got gobs of suspension travel (over 20 inches of rear-wheel travel on the Talon 1000R) and tons of power, plus an exclusive dual-clutch transmission. Get one and find a friend to share your adventure. Just not Matthes. Weege has to deal with that on race day and it's not fun.

