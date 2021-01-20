Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Weege Show: Wild Night and Celebrayton

January 20, 2021 8:40am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from NRG Stadium in Houston for round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross. The race was absolutely nuts which leads to tons of talking points--so we've including interviews with Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Brayton and Jett Lawrence. The Weege Show post-race review is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. We're talking plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Gold Valves are made in the USA also! Go to racetech.com for more.

