Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Houston 2 Highlights

January 20, 2021 2:20am
Watch: Houston 2 Highlights

Round two of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series kicked off the first ever Tuesday night race in Houston, Texas, tonight. In the 450SX class, rookie Chase Sexton grabbed an early lead before crashing out of the race, allowing defending champion Eli Tomac to take the victory. Fellow rookie Dylan Ferrandis put on a late charge for second place, while veteran Justin Brayton found his way onto the podium for the first time in three years. 

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

In the 250SX class, Australian Jett Lawrence sprinted out to an early lead and never looked back to claim his first career victory. Further back there was some drama between Austin Forkner and R.J. Hampshire costing them both a shot at the podium. Colt Nichols charged past championship-leading teammate Christian Craig to finish second on the night.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now