Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

January 18, 2021 6:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 1 (of 17) — NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

Supercross

Houston 1 (East) - 450SX Main Event

January 16, 2021
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Barcia 28 Laps44.519 Monroe, NY United States GasGas
2Ken Roczen +01.01544.051 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Marvin Musquin +20.076 44.881 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo +22.281 44.922 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
5Malcolm Stewart +24.39944.852 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
6Justin Brayton +29.00545.051 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF450R
7Dylan Ferrandis +30.39045.068 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
8Aaron Plessinger +32.385 44.634 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Cooper Webb +36.778 45.689 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
10Zach Osborne +37.17245.378 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
11Joey Savatgy +41.26545.754 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Dean Wilson +45.47745.868 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
13Eli Tomac +48.863 45.223 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
14Chase Sexton 27 Laps45.347 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
15Jason Anderson +02.85444.559 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
16Vince Friese +06.87945.789 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF450R
17Broc Tickle +08.539 46.227 Holly, MI United States Honda CRF450R
18Martin Davalos +21.05145.756 Quito Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
19Kyle Chisholm 26 Laps47.128 Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
20Adam Enticknap 25 Laps48.249 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
21Brandon Hartranft 24 Laps46.268 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
22Alex Ray 19 Laps47.413 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
Supercross

Houston 1 (East) - 250SX East Main Event

January 16, 2021
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 20 Laps45.404 Hemet, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Austin Forkner +05.05745.576 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
3Colt Nichols +06.66545.319 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda +19.52246.144 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5R.J. Hampshire +20.30245.720 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
6Jett Lawrence +30.11045.611 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
7Michael Mosiman +35.21345.634 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas
8Mitchell Oldenburg +43.49946.130 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
9Max Vohland +46.638 46.234 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
10Josh Osby 19 Laps47.417 Valparaiso, IN United States Honda CRF250R
11John Short +07.855 47.203 Pilot Point, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
12Joshua Varize +10.36448.145 Perris, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
13Kevin Moranz +16.84047.816 Topeka, KS United States KTM 250 SX-F
14Grant Harlan +24.43448.079 Justin, TX United States Honda CRF250R
15Hunter Sayles +39.321 48.869 Merrill, WI United States KTM 250 SX-F
16Thomas Do +48.78648.234 France KTM 250 SX-F
17Logan Karnow 18 Laps48.786 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX250
18Max Miller +03.96849.359 Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
19Lorenzo Camporese +11.30049.494 Campodarsego Italy Kawasaki KX250
20Tj Albright +37.61549.246 Mt Marion, NY United States KTM 250 SX-F
21Jeremy Hand 14 Laps48.547 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF250R
22Dylan Woodcock 7 Laps48.968 Rayleigh United Kingdom Kawasaki KX250
Points Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States26
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany23
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France21
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States19
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States18
6Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States17
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France16
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States15
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States14
10Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States13
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States26
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States23
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States21
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan19
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States18
6Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia17
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States16
8Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States15
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States14
10Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States13
Full Standings

Kicker AMA Arenacross

Round 3 (of 12) — Mallet Events Center and Arena — Lubbock, Texas

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda1-126
2ndCullin ParkHonda1-223
3rdMike AlessiKawasaki3-321
4thKyle BittermanGasGas2-419
5thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki3-518
6thTre FierroKTM4-617
7thZack GurleyYamaha5-716
8thZachary ButkiewiczKTM4-815
9thCarlos ShortYamaha7-914
10thAyden NylandSuzuki6-1013

450 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda1-126
2ndMike AlessiKawasaki1-223
3rdCullin ParkHonda2-321
4thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki2-419
5thTre FierroKTM4-518
6thGeye TateKawasaki7-617
7thZachary ButkiewiczKTM5-716
8thLuke DickeyHusqvarna8-815
9thCarlos ShortYamaha4-914
10thAyden NylandSuzuki6-1013

Round 4 (of 12) — Mallet Events Center and Arena — Lubbock, Texas

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyle Peters Honda1-126
2ndKyle BittermanGasGas3-223
3rdCullin ParkHonda2-321
4thMike AlessiKawasaki2-419
5thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki1-518
6thTre FierroKTM4-617
7thZachary ButkiewiczKTM6-716
8thGreye TateKawasaki3-815
9thLuke DickeyHusqvarna8-914
10thAyden NylandSuzuki7-1013

450 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyle Peters Honda1-226
2ndKyle BittermanGasGas2-223
3rdMike AlessiKawasaki3-321
4thCullin ParkHonda1-419
5thTre FierroKTM7-518
6thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki3-617
7thZack GurleyYamaha4-716
8thCarlos Short Yamaha2-815
9thAdam ConwayYamaha5-914
10thGreye TateKawasaki4-1013

Championship Standings

Pro Series Ranking

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda208
2ndCullin ParkHonda168
3rdMike AlessiKawasaki159
4thKyle BittermanGasGas157
5thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki139
6thCarlos ShortYamaha112
7thGreye TateKawasaki108
8thZack GurleyYamaha104
9thAdam ConwayYamaha98
10thAyden NylandSuzuki96

43rd Annual Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia — 12 Stages — January 3 to January 15

Stage 12 Results

PositionRiderNationMachineTime/Gap
1Ricky BrabecUSAHonda02:17'02
2Kevin BenavidesArgentinaHonda+00:02'17
3Matthias WalknerAustriaKTM+00:04'13
4Skyler HoewsUSAKTM+00:05'49
5Daniel SandersAustraliaKTM+00:07'11
6Lorenzo SantolinoSpainSherco+00:10'31
7Joan PedreroSpainRieju+00:10'40
8Joaquim RodriguesPortugalHero+00:12'18
9Jaume BetriuSpainFN+00:12'35
10Sebastian BuhlerPortugalHero+00:13'06

Bike Overall Finish

PositionRiderNationTeamTime/Gap
1Kevin Benavides ArgentinaMonster Energy Honda Team47:18'14
2Ricky Brabec USAMonster Energy Honda Team+00:04:56
3Sam Sunderland United KingdomRed Bull Ktm Rally Factory Team+00:15'57
4Daniel Sanders AustraliaRed Bull Ktm Rally Factory Team+00:38'52
5Skyler Howes USABas Dakar Ktm Racing Team+00:52'33
6Lorenzo Santolino SpainSherco Tvs Rally Factory+00:58'30
7Pablo Quintanilla ChileRockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing+01:26'39
8Stefan Svitko SloveniaSlovnaft Team+01:43'07
9Matthias Walkner AustriaRed Bull Ktm Rally Factory Team+02'32'12
10Martin Michek Czech RepublicOrion Moto Racing Group+02:42'37

Hoosier Arenacross

Round 7 (of 17) — Lebanon, Missouri

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-125
1stCheyenne HarmonHonda3-222
3rdBranden WaltherKTM1-320
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki5-418
5thDillon CloyedYamaha2-516
6thIzaih ClarkHonda2-515
7thJohn BerryHusqvarna2-614
8thJustin KellyKawasaki3-813
9thJeff CrutcherKTM4-912
10thHunter AngellKTM5-1011

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stTravis SewellKawasaki1-125
1stMichael HicksKTM1-222
3rdCheyenne HarmonHonda3-320
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki3-418
5thDillon CloyedYamaha6-516
6thBranden WaltherKTM2-615
7thJusitn KellyKawasaki4-714
8thHunter AngellKTM4-813
9thIzaih ClarkHonda5-912
10thJeff CrutcherKTM6-1011

Round 8 (of 17) — Lebanon, Missouri

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM7-125
1stCheyenne HarmonHonda9-222
3rdIzaih ClarkHonda1-320
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki8-418
5thBranden WaltherKTM2-516
6thJustin KellyKawasaki6-615
7thJohn BerryHusqvarna5-714
8thJeff CrutcherKTM11-813
9thColin MarlerKTM10-912
10thHunter AngellKTM4-1011

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM1-125
1stCheyenne HarmonHonda2-222
3rdBranden WaltherKTM2-320
4thIzaih ClarkHonda3-418
5thJohn BerryHusqvarna4-516
6thJustin KellyKawasaki1-615
7thTravis SewellKawasaki4-714
8thJeff CrutcherKTM5-813
9thCharlie BuffumHonda5-912
10thPreston TaylorKawasaki3-1011

250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM234
1stGrant HarlanHonda168
3rdCheyenne HarmonHonda168
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki146
5thJeff CrutcherKTM104
6thJohn BerryHusqvarna102
7thIzaih ClarkHonda101
8thJustin KellyKawasaki90
9thCarter GordonKTM88
10thBrandon YatesHusqvarna78

450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM208
1stPreston TaylorKawasaki171
3rdCheyenne HarmonHonda169
4thGrant Harlan Honda130
5thIzaih ClarkHonda102
6thJeff CrutcherKTM100
7thCarter GordonKTM91
8thJohn BerryHusqvarna78
8thDillon CloyedYamaha78
10thJustin KellyKawasaki75

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NARicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross ResultsNA
NADaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
TDBAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
