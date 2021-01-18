Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 1 (of 17) — NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas
Supercross
Houston 1 (East) - 450SX Main EventJanuary 16, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Barcia
|28 Laps
|44.519
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas
|2
|Ken Roczen
|+01.015
|44.051
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+20.076
|44.881
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|+22.281
|44.922
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+24.399
|44.852
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Justin Brayton
|+29.005
|45.051
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+30.390
|45.068
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|+32.385
|44.634
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Cooper Webb
|+36.778
|45.689
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Zach Osborne
|+37.172
|45.378
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|+41.265
|45.754
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Dean Wilson
|+45.477
|45.868
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|13
|Eli Tomac
|+48.863
|45.223
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|14
|Chase Sexton
|27 Laps
|45.347
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|15
|Jason Anderson
|+02.854
|44.559
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|16
|Vince Friese
|+06.879
|45.789
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|17
|Broc Tickle
|+08.539
|46.227
|Holly, MI
|Honda CRF450R
|18
|Martin Davalos
|+21.051
|45.756
|Quito
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|26 Laps
|47.128
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|20
|Adam Enticknap
|25 Laps
|48.249
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|21
|Brandon Hartranft
|24 Laps
|46.268
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|22
|Alex Ray
|19 Laps
|47.413
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
Supercross
Houston 1 (East) - 250SX East Main EventJanuary 16, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|20 Laps
|45.404
|Hemet, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Austin Forkner
|+05.057
|45.576
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Colt Nichols
|+06.665
|45.319
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|+19.522
|46.144
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|+20.302
|45.720
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|+30.110
|45.611
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|+35.213
|45.634
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+43.499
|46.130
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Max Vohland
|+46.638
|46.234
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Josh Osby
|19 Laps
|47.417
|Valparaiso, IN
|Honda CRF250R
|11
|John Short
|+07.855
|47.203
|Pilot Point, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|12
|Joshua Varize
|+10.364
|48.145
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13
|Kevin Moranz
|+16.840
|47.816
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|Grant Harlan
|+24.434
|48.079
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|15
|Hunter Sayles
|+39.321
|48.869
|Merrill, WI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|16
|Thomas Do
|+48.786
|48.234
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|Logan Karnow
|18 Laps
|48.786
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|18
|Max Miller
|+03.968
|49.359
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Lorenzo Camporese
|+11.300
|49.494
|Campodarsego
|Kawasaki KX250
|20
|Tj Albright
|+37.615
|49.246
|Mt Marion, NY
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|14 Laps
|48.547
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF250R
|22
|Dylan Woodcock
|7 Laps
|48.968
|Rayleigh
|Kawasaki KX250
Points Standings
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|26
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|23
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|21
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|19
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|18
|6
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|17
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|16
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|15
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|14
|10
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|13
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|26
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|23
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|21
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|19
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|18
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|17
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|16
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|15
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|14
|10
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|13
Kicker AMA Arenacross
Round 3 (of 12) — Mallet Events Center and Arena — Lubbock, Texas
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|1-2
|23
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|3-3
|21
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|2-4
|19
|5th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|18
|6th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|4-6
|17
|7th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|5-7
|16
|8th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|4-8
|15
|9th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|7-9
|14
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|6-10
|13
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|1-2
|23
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2-3
|21
|4th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|19
|5th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|4-5
|18
|6th
|Geye Tate
|Kawasaki
|7-6
|17
|7th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|5-7
|16
|8th
|Luke Dickey
|Husqvarna
|8-8
|15
|9th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|4-9
|14
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|6-10
|13
Round 4 (of 12) — Mallet Events Center and Arena — Lubbock, Texas
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|3-2
|23
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2-3
|21
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|19
|5th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|1-5
|18
|6th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|4-6
|17
|7th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|6-7
|16
|8th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|3-8
|15
|9th
|Luke Dickey
|Husqvarna
|8-9
|14
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|7-10
|13
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-2
|26
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|2-2
|23
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|3-3
|21
|4th
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|1-4
|19
|5th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|7-5
|18
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3-6
|17
|7th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|4-7
|16
|8th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|2-8
|15
|9th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|5-9
|14
|10th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|4-10
|13
Championship Standings
Pro Series Ranking
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|208
|2nd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|168
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|159
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|157
|5th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|139
|6th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|112
|7th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|108
|8th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|104
|9th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|98
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|96
43rd Annual Dakar Rally
Saudi Arabia — 12 Stages — January 3 to January 15
Stage 12 Results
|Position
|Rider
|Nation
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ricky Brabec
|USA
|Honda
|02:17'02
|2
|Kevin Benavides
|Argentina
|Honda
|+00:02'17
|3
|Matthias Walkner
|Austria
|KTM
|+00:04'13
|4
|Skyler Hoews
|USA
|KTM
|+00:05'49
|5
|Daniel Sanders
|Australia
|KTM
|+00:07'11
|6
|Lorenzo Santolino
|Spain
|Sherco
|+00:10'31
|7
|Joan Pedrero
|Spain
|Rieju
|+00:10'40
|8
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Portugal
|Hero
|+00:12'18
|9
|Jaume Betriu
|Spain
|FN
|+00:12'35
|10
|Sebastian Buhler
|Portugal
|Hero
|+00:13'06
Bike Overall Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Nation
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kevin Benavides
|Argentina
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|47:18'14
|2
|Ricky Brabec
|USA
|Monster Energy Honda Team
|+00:04:56
|3
|Sam Sunderland
|United Kingdom
|Red Bull Ktm Rally Factory Team
|+00:15'57
|4
|Daniel Sanders
|Australia
|Red Bull Ktm Rally Factory Team
|+00:38'52
|5
|Skyler Howes
|USA
|Bas Dakar Ktm Racing Team
|+00:52'33
|6
|Lorenzo Santolino
|Spain
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|+00:58'30
|7
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Chile
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|+01:26'39
|8
|Stefan Svitko
|Slovenia
|Slovnaft Team
|+01:43'07
|9
|Matthias Walkner
|Austria
|Red Bull Ktm Rally Factory Team
|+02'32'12
|10
|Martin Michek
|Czech Republic
|Orion Moto Racing Group
|+02:42'37
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 7 (of 17) — Lebanon, Missouri
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|25
|1st
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|3-2
|22
|3rd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|5-4
|18
|5th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|2-5
|16
|6th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|2-5
|15
|7th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|2-6
|14
|8th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|3-8
|13
|9th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|4-9
|12
|10th
|Hunter Angell
|KTM
|5-10
|11
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|1-1
|25
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|3-4
|18
|5th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|6-5
|16
|6th
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-6
|15
|7th
|Jusitn Kelly
|Kawasaki
|4-7
|14
|8th
|Hunter Angell
|KTM
|4-8
|13
|9th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|5-9
|12
|10th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|6-10
|11
Round 8 (of 17) — Lebanon, Missouri
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|7-1
|25
|1st
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|9-2
|22
|3rd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|1-3
|20
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|8-4
|18
|5th
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-5
|16
|6th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|6-6
|15
|7th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|5-7
|14
|8th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|11-8
|13
|9th
|Colin Marler
|KTM
|10-9
|12
|10th
|Hunter Angell
|KTM
|4-10
|11
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|25
|1st
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-3
|20
|4th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|3-4
|18
|5th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|4-5
|16
|6th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|1-6
|15
|7th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4-7
|14
|8th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|5-8
|13
|9th
|Charlie Buffum
|Honda
|5-9
|12
|10th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|3-10
|11
250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|234
|1st
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|168
|3rd
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|168
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|146
|5th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|104
|6th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|102
|7th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|101
|8th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|90
|9th
|Carter Gordon
|KTM
|88
|10th
|Brandon Yates
|Husqvarna
|78
450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|208
|1st
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|171
|3rd
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|169
|4th
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|130
|5th
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|102
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|100
|7th
|Carter Gordon
|KTM
|91
|8th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|78
|8th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|78
|10th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|75
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|NA
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross Results
|NA
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|TDB
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TDB
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins