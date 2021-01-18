If we go back and look at the last couple season, the way they’ve ended for you there’s always somebody whether it be Chase Sexton, that there’s a little bit of drama with, or somebody that you seem to go from a ten to eleven when you’re close to. This year we’re kind of hyping it as Jett [Lawrence] is the guy. What is it that you’re going to work with or who’s going to help you maybe back that down if you need to, while you’re in the heat of the moment? Are you able to do that?

I had to pass him twice tonight. If that’s the guy that was supposed to be my rival… Everybody was hyping it up like that. So, I passed him twice tonight and I didn’t freak out or do anything stupid either time to pass him. To be honest, I don’t really care about everybody hyping one certain person up, especially before the season starts. You don’t even know. You have no idea who is going… A few guys, but you’re like, “This person versus this person. It’s going to be those two for sure.” You don’t know until the racing starts. I’m trying not to get flustered or anything no matter who I pass, and I had to do a lot of passing tonight. So, I feel like I actually handled myself really well with passing. I didn’t really make any stupid, overly aggressive passes. I didn’t really do anything stupid to make a pass. I had a few sketchy moments, but everybody does. Honestly, that’s what I was happy about tonight, was that I had to make a lot of passes and with a track that was kind of half technical, half easy. A lot of other guys were saying it was hard to pass on. I made quite a bit of passes tonight, so I was just happy with that, I think.

What changed for you between practice and the heat and the main? It seemed like you rode a whole lot better when it was race time, even having to make those passes. Did something change?

No. I have just always been a racer. You can look at two years ago. I was kind of really focused on trying to be the fastest, but then I tore my ACL in practice. So, you can look at last year. I remember a few times last year I was seventh, eighth, and then would win. That’s happened in both classes, I’ve seen. Who cares about qualifying? Get through and get a decent gate pick for the heat but qualifying really doesn’t mean anything. Obviously, I want to try. I’m not going to say it isn’t anything because when you’re fastest, you carry your chest maybe a little bit higher walking to the gate for race time just because you were the fastest in practice, you’re the fastest guy there in practice. But setting one lap and being able to do a 15 or 20-minute moto at that pace is completely different. On that one fast lap you usually have a clear track, where in the race you’re dealing with lappers, you’re dealing with whatever. So, it’s just a different thing. I feel like I’ve always been known as a racer over a practicer. Then that one year I put too much emphasis on practice, and I ended up getting hurt in it. So, I tried to take that and learn a lot from that. I always remember I am a racer, just know it. I made a few mistakes in practice and we changed a few things on the bike and made it better, but it just seems like when the lights come on and the pyro comes, it was a big thing tonight because it actually felt like a race, unlike Salt Lake City. That felt like a weird, local supercross. I don’t know what it felt like. With everything and a little bit of fans, you could hear them a little bit, it just felt like a race. I feel like I perform better when it’s race time.