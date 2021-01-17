FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

The first round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the Houston 1 Supercross, is all done and we’ve got lots to talk about when it comes to this race. The Jasons and myself rushed back after the race to record our thoughts from the opener, what went down, JB51’s win, Christian Craig’s win, Chizz Chizzing, and much more.

Listen to the Houston 1 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.