450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Carlen Gardner
  2. Austin Politelli
  3. Justin Starling
250SX East Combined Qualifying
    Supercross
    Houston 2
    Tue Jan 19
    Articles
    Supercross
    Houston 3
    Sat Jan 23
    Articles
    Supercross
    Indianapolis 1
    Sat Jan 30
    Articles
    The Weege Show: Houston 1 Press Day and 2021 SX Talk

    January 16, 2021 11:10am | by:

    Jason Weigandt walks and talks from Houston's NRG Stadium—and throws in some press day riding clips also! Yeah, weird not to be at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, but it's still the first big race of the year of dirt bikes on a dirt bike track. It's glorious.

    The Weege Show pre-race extravaganza is brought to you by Honda and the Talon Sport Side By Side. From sweeping dunes to thirsty lake beds, you want to explore it all. And you want to bring someone along for the ride. That’s why you need the Honda Talon 1000, the new authority on high-speed tracking and large bump absorption. At almost 69-inches wide, the “R” model is built for stability over rough open terrain. With a 4+ link rear suspension boasting over 20-inches of travel. With a 3-link rear suspension boasting over fifteen inches of travel, the “X” model offers precise handling and maneuverability. The 1000 class engine provides rapid acceleration at every turn, and nothing gets engine power to the ground better than Honda’s exclusive Six-Speed Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission.

    Take your friend to your authorized Honda Powersports dealer to see the Talon 1000s, and learn why life is better side-by-side.

