The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series kicked off on Saturday night in Houston, Texas. For the first time in over two decades, the series started outside of Southern California and also started with the East 250SX Regional Championship first as well. As the first gate drop of the season landed, it was Christian Craig taking full advantage of an early pass on RJ Hampshire to march on to his second career victory. Austin Forkner charged from a mid-pack start to finish second while Colt Nichols rounded out the podium.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.