MURRIETA, Calif.—Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing has announced its 2021 off-road team lineup, which includes five of the nation’s top riders in their respective disciplines. With seasoned veteran Colton Haaker headlining the team’s Enduro effort for the sixth year, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing also welcomes back Thad Duvall, Trevor Bollinger and Craig Delong to contest the east coast championships, while Austin Walton is set to represent the west in his second season of premier class racing with the team.

Haaker, one of the most decorated off-road racers in the U.S., will face a hungry field of premier class competition this season as the four-time AMA EnduroCross Champion looks to defend his title once again in 2021 aboard the FX 350. Additionally, as a three-time FIM SuperEnduro World Champion, Haaker will compete in select rounds of the AMA National Extreme Offroad Championship aboard the TE 300i this season.



Thad Duvall heads into the 2021 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series healthy and strong as he returns to the team aboard the FX 350. DuVall missed most of the 2020 championship due to a knee injury but he eased his way back at the end of the season to prepare for an XC1 Open Pro title fight in 2021. DuVall will also compete in the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series this season.

Trevor Bollinger also returns to the team in 2021, racing aboard the FX 450 in the GNCC and AMA National Enduro Championship. Coming off a pair of knee injuries in 2020, Bollinger has been putting in the work to be healthy and ready to go at the start of the season.