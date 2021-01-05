Tickets on Sale for Orlando and Arlington Supercross Events
Ellenton, Fla.—Tickets are officially on sale for the Orlando and Arlington rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season. Rounds 7 and 8 will take place at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, February 13 and Saturday, February 20 in Orlando, Fla. The series will then travel to Daytona International Speedway for Round 9 followed by a three-race stint for Rounds 10, 11 and 12 in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, March 13, Tuesday, March 16, and Saturday, March 20 at AT&T Stadium.
Orlando is no stranger to Supercross as the Florida Citrus Bowl, now named Camping World Stadium hosted 13 450SX Class races and 11 250SX Class races from 1983 through 2007. Coincidentally, that last race, on March 17, 2007 was also the final race of 5-time Supercross Champion and NBC Sports Broadcaster Ricky Carmichael’s historic career. To commemorate this occasion, the first Orlando race on Saturday, February 13 will feature a remake of the 2007 track that showcased a highly competitive battle between Carmichael and eventual race winner James Stewart.
Arlington’s rich Supercross history dates to 1975 at Texas Stadium. AT&T Stadium became home in 2010 and has hosted Supercross races every year since. Arlington has not had a back-to-back winner since Ryan Villopoto took home victories in both 2012 and 2013. Heading into 2021, Eli Tomac has a chance to be the first back-to-back winner since Villopoto and also vie for the most wins at AT&T Stadium (three) as he is tied with both Villopoto and Ryan Dungey at two races apiece.
Tickets for the 2021 Orlando and Arlington Rounds go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 12 at 10 a.m. in each city’s local time zone. Preferred customers can sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets today, January 5 through January 11, by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET.
Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today's live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about each stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their individual websites – Camping World Stadium and AT&T Stadium. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply. View more information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness.
FanFest is currently scheduled to take place in Orlando and Arlington as the expansive outside footprint will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping. Ticketed patrons will be allowed to move between the FanFest perimeter and the stadium to watch qualifying at designated times:
Orlando Round 7 – Saturday, February 13, 2021
-FanFest Access Only - 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-FanFest and Stadium Access (Qualifying) 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Orlando Round 8 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
-FanFest Access Only – 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
-FanFest and Stadium Access (Qualifying) 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Arlington Round 10 – Saturday, March 13, 2021
-FanFest Access Only – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
-FanFest and Stadium Access (Qualifying) 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Arlington Round 11 – Tuesday, March 16, 2021
-FanFest Access Only – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
-FanFest and Stadium Access (Qualifying) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Arlington Round 12 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
-FanFest Access Only – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
-FanFest and Stadium Access (Qualifying) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Additional details for each race can be found on the event page listing at SupercrossLIVE.com.
A fan favorite, the KTM JUNIOR RACING SX Program will take place on the Saturday races in Arlington.
Wells Fargo KTM JUNIOR RACING SX Program – Arlington:
-Arlington – Saturday, March 13
-Arlington – Saturday, March 20
Following the three rounds in Arlington, the series shifts over to Atlanta, Ga. for rounds 13, 14 and 15 on Saturday, April 10, Tuesday, April 13, and Saturday, April 17 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The final two Rounds of the 2021 Supercross season are scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 1.