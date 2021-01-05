Tickets on Sale for Orlando and Arlington Supercross Events

Ellenton, Fla.—Tickets are officially on sale for the Orlando and Arlington rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season. Rounds 7 and 8 will take place at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, February 13 and Saturday, February 20 in Orlando, Fla. The series will then travel to Daytona International Speedway for Round 9 followed by a three-race stint for Rounds 10, 11 and 12 in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, March 13, Tuesday, March 16, and Saturday, March 20 at AT&T Stadium.

Orlando is no stranger to Supercross as the Florida Citrus Bowl, now named Camping World Stadium hosted 13 450SX Class races and 11 250SX Class races from 1983 through 2007. Coincidentally, that last race, on March 17, 2007 was also the final race of 5-time Supercross Champion and NBC Sports Broadcaster Ricky Carmichael’s historic career. To commemorate this occasion, the first Orlando race on Saturday, February 13 will feature a remake of the 2007 track that showcased a highly competitive battle between Carmichael and eventual race winner James Stewart.

Arlington’s rich Supercross history dates to 1975 at Texas Stadium. AT&T Stadium became home in 2010 and has hosted Supercross races every year since. Arlington has not had a back-to-back winner since Ryan Villopoto took home victories in both 2012 and 2013. Heading into 2021, Eli Tomac has a chance to be the first back-to-back winner since Villopoto and also vie for the most wins at AT&T Stadium (three) as he is tied with both Villopoto and Ryan Dungey at two races apiece.

Tickets for the 2021 Orlando and Arlington Rounds go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 12 at 10 a.m. in each city’s local time zone. Preferred customers can sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets today, January 5 through January 11, by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET.