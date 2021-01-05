$63K Raised At The 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day

TEMECULA, California—The 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day presented by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC took place Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Over 800 supporters attended and enjoyed a day of fun outdoors. The event raised $63,000 for The Kurt Caselli Foundation’s mission of Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off-Road Riders. The proceeds will fund various safety initiatives and scholastic scholarships in 2021 and beyond.

This year’s ride day held at the renowned Fox Raceway had a wide range of entertainment for the entire off-road community. In addition to their several motocross tracks for all ages and abilities, there was an exclusive Caselli off-road loop, the loop was a six-mile marked course with optional easy and hard routes.