Pro Motocross Online Streaming Moves to NBC’s Peacock Premium for 2021 Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—NBC Sports Group has announced that live and commercial-free streaming coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will move to NBC’s Peacock Premium, beginning with the 2021 season. The platform is now the official digital home of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, with subscriptions starting at $4.99 per month.

The Pro Motocross package on Peacock Premium will serve as a one-stop shop for all fans of the championship and will offer comprehensive live coverage and on-demand replays throughout the upcoming 2021 season. This will include exclusive live streams of timed practice and qualifying sessions in addition to commercial-free coverage of each pair of motos across both the 450 and 250 classes.

Peacock Premium’s streaming coverage of Pro Motocross will complement the platform’s robust linear coverage of the 2021 AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, along with Peacock’s dynamic library of television shows, movies, and sports programming.

Coverage on Peacock Premium will be limited to residents of the United States, while international distribution will be announced at a later date. Additionally, subscriptions for the “Pro Motocross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold will not be renewed. Interested parties will need to sign up for new accounts on Peacock Premium.