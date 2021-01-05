Mechanical Issue Causes Andrew Short to Exit Dakar Rally Early

An issue with fuel caused Colorado native Andrew Short to retire from the 2021 Dakar Rally during stage two of racing on just the second day of the 12-day event. Short suffered an issue with his bike coming to a stop because of water in his fuel tanks.

Short called in from Saudi Arabia on last night's PulpMX Show (which is something only Andrew Short would do). He explained how bummed he was to be forced out of a race due to a problem that was out of his hands. Short tried every mechanical fix he could think of, from fuel pumps to wiring to batteries and all, using both his own mechanical knowledge and then further advice from his team via satellite phone. In the end, the bike would not work, and his race was over. Here are some quotes from Short as he explained the deal to Matthes and crew:

“I tried to fix it—dude I changed everything on my bike: I was hard wiring switches, and going to direct tower, and trying to pressurize the pump from the battery, all kinds of stuff. I put a stock ECU on, I mean I worked out there for hours and I couldn’t get it to go. That’s this race. It’s like Dakar has its own rules. So yeah, it’s over.”

Short displayed his disappointment with an issue beyond his control, especially at such a unique event:

“It’s kinda like Loretta Lynn’s as an amateur: your whole year is based on one race and you’re all-in on for one race, and when something goes bad, it goes really bad, but when it goes good, it’s something special.”

Short said he would like to take one more shot at the race in 2022

“I have a lot to look forward to. I’m going to try this race one more time. I’m hooked on this thing: it’s so cool and it’s a really special race and it’s like nothing else. I want to give it one more try.”

Watch PulpMX Show #449 below, with Short calling in at the 3:31:50 mark.